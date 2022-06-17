ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis 'reversed course' on COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5, White House says

By Matt Papaycik, Forrest Saunders
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0f0c_0gEBDI3H00

The White House on Friday said Florida is now allowing pediatricians and other health care providers to order doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday officially authorized both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to do the same this weekend.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

The White House on Friday announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has "reversed course" and is now allowing health care providers to order doses of the vaccine for their youngest patients.

"We believe it is critical to allow parents everywhere to have the choice to get their kids vaccinated and have a conversation with their pediatrician or health care provider," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a written statement.

The DeSantis Administration, however, took issue with the White House's claim that the governor has "reversed course" on the orders, saying it's "patently false."

DeSantis' Deputy Press Secretary Bryan Griffin released the following statement to the media on Friday:

"It is patently false that Florida has 'reversed course' or changed its position in any way with regards to the COVID vaccine for children under 5. We have never held the position that the state would prohibit healthcare providers from ordering the vaccine. We have always maintained the position that the State of Florida has chosen not to be involved in the pre-ordering or distribution of the vaccine for children under 5. The State of Florida does not recommend the vaccine be administered to healthy children. Once again, many media outlets assume that government is the only means by which something happens in today’s society, and have convoluted a lack of state action or support with a ban or prohibition."

Jean-Pierre said the Biden Administration will "pull every lever to get pediatricians across Florida vaccines as quickly as possible."

Earlier this week, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said the Sunshine State is not pre-ordering any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, arguing there's not enough data to support the vaccine for healthy children.

Watch WPTV's previous report on COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5:

Palm Beach County pediatrician 'furious' after Florida doesn't pre-order COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children

WPTV on Thursday spoke to Palm Beach County pediatrician Dr. Tommy Schechtman with Pediatric Partners, who said he was unable to pre-order the vaccine through the Florida SHOTS program.

"We're extremely furious that we are not able to protect our children, our patients," Schechtman said. "We have many patients and parents that are upset, angry, anxious."

WATCH INTERVIEW WITH DOCTOR:

Dr. Tommy Schechtman speaks to WPTV about vaccine for kids

Following that interview, WPTV contacted the Florida Department of Health, which said "SHOTS will open to orders once the vaccine is approved for use," meaning emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Schechtman told WPTV on Friday he was finally able to place an order through Florida SHOTS, but the delivery has not yet been confirmed, so he doesn't know when he'll get the doses.

While DeSantis is allowing pediatricians to order the vaccine, the Florida Department of Health will continue to hold off on getting doses, meaning state and local health departments will not immediately have access to shots.

"This is an encouraging first step, and we urge the state to order vaccines for its state and local health departments, so that all Florida parents have the opportunity to get their children vaccinated," Jean-Pierre said in her statement.

Schechtman said retail pharmacies should still be able to get the vaccine, along with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, a federally-qualified health center that is able to pre-order its supply directly from the federal government.

The White House is warning that COVID-19 vaccines for kids under five could be delayed by days because state health officials didn’t pre-order them.

On a press call Friday, federal officials said Florida health care providers are now able to order the shots — which follows FDA approval — but that they’ll get them days after the rest of the nation.

That’s because, they said, Florida repeatedly declined to pre-order the vaccines, the only state to do so.

The delay is expected to be "days," though the White House said it’s working to "speed that up."

"We know that there are parents across America, kids under five, who have been waiting a very long time," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID response coordinator. " For many of them, this delay introduced by the actions of the governor and the department of health, I think, is unconscionable."

Earlier on Friday, White House officials created a stir when suggesting Florida had caved to political pressure and "reversed course" on shots by now allowing providers to order them for young kids.

The governor’s office has vehemently denied that’s the case, saying providers can order only because of the FDA’s emergency authorization taking effect.

DeSantis spoke on the issue Thursday in Miami.

"There’s a surplus of this. Doctors can get it, hospitals can get it," DeSantis said. "But there is not going to be any state program that are going to be trying to get COVID jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns. That’s not something that we think is appropriate."

WATCH GOVERNOR'S COMMENTS:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks vaccine for young children

The final steps to get full emergency use approval will be in the hands of the CDC. A panel is reviewing shot trials and is expected to recommend both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

After that, the CDC director will then need to sign off, which could happen this weekend.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 12 bills, including boating safety, pharmacy bills

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 12 bills Monday, including measures dealing with boating safety and pharmacy benefit managers. The boating-safety law (SB 606), which will take effect July 1, will require Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-approved boating safety courses and temporary certificate examinations to include components about the benefits of engine cutoff switches for motorboats and personal watercraft. The law also will require the programs to address dangers associated with passengers riding on "a seat back, gunwale, transom, bow, motor cover, or any other vessel area" not designed for seating and dangers associated with people falling overboard and the operation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WSVN-TV

Florida governor considering punishment for Broward sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he will decide soon whether to suspend a major county’s sheriff after state investigators found he lied on police applications about killing someone as a teen, his past drug use and his driving record.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Yelp names Top 100 Florida restaurants - and 26 are in Broward and Palm Beach counties

The almighty Yelp algorithm has spoken — again — and, if you believe the rankings, 26 Broward and Palm Beach county restaurants live on the website’s just-released “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida.” The list, announced by the crowdsourced review site on Tuesday, rated these eateries based on multiple criteria, such as counting the volume and high ratings of user reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, ...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Food in ‘bucket previously containing pool sanitizer,’ roaches ‘alive in oven’ among issues that shut 3 restaurants

Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida not recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday

Florida is one of the states not acknowledging Juneteenth as a state holiday. President Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday last year. WINK News spoke with leaders in the community on why they think it should be observed officially in Florida. June 19, 1865, the day Union General Gordon...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

New Florida Law Says Turn Your Car Stereo Down Or Get A Ticket

Be careful how loud you crank your radio. A new Florida law could let law enforcement ticket you for loud music coming from your car!. Just when you thought you could crank up your favorite Country in your car, a Florida law says you need to watch your decibels! House Bill 1435 updates an older state statute relating to noise levels in traffic, for ticketing and citation. That Florida statute, now says:
FLORIDA STATE
floridabulldog.org

Judge Renatha Francis lied on her application to join the Florida Supreme Court

Renatha Francis falsely certified on her application to join the Florida Supreme Court that she’s never been on the receiving end of an ethics complaint, a possible crime under Florida law. Francis, a family court judge in West Palm Beach said to be Gov. Ron DeSantis’s favorite for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pre Ordering#The White House#State
cw34.com

New law could stop smoking on Florida beaches

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Florida law will let local leaders ban smoking at public parks and beaches, beginning next month. It'll also let them create designated smoking zones and allow them to impose fines on rule-breakers. The Florida Clean Air Act is meant to protect the...
FLORIDA STATE
fernandinaobserver.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 2022 Florida Python Challenge®

MIAMI — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge® has opened and the annual 10-day event will be held August 5-14, 2022. Members of the public are now able to take the required online training and register to compete to win thousands of dollars in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Can you use disabled parking decals from other states in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Can I use my disabled parking decal while visiting (Florida) from another...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
CBS News

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs beach smoking bill

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a measure that will allow cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own, according to information posted on the Senate website. The bill (HB 105) builds on a 2002 constitutional amendment that prohibited smoking in restaurants and...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida Realtors are releasing the home sale numbers for May

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors is releasing home sales numbers for May. In April we saw a downward trend, and we will see if it continues. These numbers will be released at 10 a.m. This is also the trend that led to two major real estate agencies announcing layoffs...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy