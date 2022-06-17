Weather Blog: "Heat Wave Creating Machine," Sprinkler Warning

TODAY: Heat and humidity are both amplified this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with heat index values in the low triple digits Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s, which will challenge records. Around 7pm or later, storms may fire along a cold front near our northwestern counties. Storms will generally be scattered in the vicinity of Macon, Chariton, and Saline counties at first. An isolated storm or two may produce gusty winds and/or some small hail. These storms are expected to be slow movers along the front, and will likely weaken considerably as the sun goes down. Some thunderstorm activity may make it to I-70, but it should be west of Boonville.
I've seen a lot of treehouses during my time on Earth, but can't recall seeing one as fancy as this one near Bunker, Missouri that borders Big Creek. Cheryl is the host of this really gussied up treehouse on Airbnb. She refers to it as "Almost Heaven" which (in a treehouse way) she might be right about. According to her listing, this treehouse has been noticed by some very prestigious places:
What to get away to a beautiful Hawaiian Luau with fire dancing, tropical drinks, and music? Well, you don't have to book a $10,000 trip to Hawaii to do that this summer, you just got to get to St. Louis... According to stlouisunionstation.com, they have a summer filled with Hawaiian...
After a brief respite over the weekend, the heat that’s been plaguing Missouri this past week is expected to come roaring back Monday. Meanwhile, it’s taking a toll on people and air conditioning systems. The National Weather Service’s St. Louis office is predicting that temperatures will dip over...
(KFVS) - Some black bears have been spotted in the Heartland. Viewer Nate Miller sent us a trail camera photo of a bear that was on his property in Burfordville, Mo. Dylon Wyatt shared photos and a video of a bear he said he spotted while driving through Patton, Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Early summer heat and a lack of rain is causing major problems for area farmers as they attempt to salvage this year’s crops. A rainy spring forced most crop farmers to plant corn and soybeans one to two months behind schedule, leaving young plants to fend off the intense heat in June.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Father’s Day ended with a little more excitement than a metro man planned. He went out of his way to make an unusual rescue at an apartment pool. Johnney Anderson and his wife were celebrating with friends and family over the weekend. After lunch, they headed over to see a relative’s new Kansas City-area apartment.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to discover nature this summer during frogging season. Beginning June 30 at sunset through Oct. 31, those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may frog for bullfrogs and green frogs. The daily limit is...
Toy car with luggage on a vintage globe map of the United States with a shallow depth of field. If you are looking for budget-friendly summer activities in Missouri, they are out there – even in this era of record high gas prices. Stephen Foutes, the director of the Missouri Office of Tourism, says you don’t have to look far…
The gas tax in Missouri is about to go up as of July 1, but there is a new app that can help you submit receipts for refunds. The (helps drivers to upload gas recipes to receive a refund, the gas tax in Missouri will increase in the next few years. On July 1 it will increase by five cents.
DOVER, Del. — No matter where you live in America, ticks are a part of life. “There's an abundance of them,” said Delaware state epidemiologist Kristen Rios. “They're hard to see, they're hard to spot— and that's a problem in itself.”. Ticks can carry and spread...
Miss Missouri 2022 has been crowned. Clare Marie Kuebler, 21, of Wildwood was crowned Miss Missouri at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. Kuebler represents the city of St. Louis, and the local title symbolizes the airport, which is located right next to where she lives. Kuebler was “discovered” in...
ASTORIA, Ore. — Researchers believe they may have identified pieces that belonged to a ship that went missing in 1693 off the Oregon coast. According to The Astorian, a local fisherman found pieces of the long-lost ship in 2019, but it wasn't until recently that samples of what he found were tested and dated.
Today: Temperatures will continue to rise to the mid to upper 90's as the humidity remains higher increasing the heat index to the lower 100's. Skies remain mostly sunny. Tonight: Temperatures remain well above average for the overnight low back into the mid-70's. Beginning at 10 pm tonight, storms and showers will begin to the north of Central Missouri following a boundary which will later push south allowing for stronger to severe scattered showers and storms to develop. The main threats for tonight's overnight storms will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter. The risk for severe storms will diminish approaching early Friday morning.
Farmers and ranchers have not had it easy with inflation the past six months, and now summer heat is causing some to lose cattle.
A Missouri man who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship USS Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began and he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking.
