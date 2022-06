There are a few makeup products that you’re guaranteed to find in any beauty aficionado’s cabinet—a perfectly-matched foundation, an easy-to-apply black eyeliner, a wear-anywhere neutral lipstick, and of course, a tried-and-tested makeup remover to get all of it off at the end of the night. For decades, Neutrogena's Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes ($10) have been touted as the GOAT for whisking away even the most stubborn formulas, beloved by celebrities and Amazon shoppers alike (fun fact, they're one of Amazon's best-selling beauty products, and have more than 75,000 five-star reviews). But while these wipes undoubtedly get the job done, they traditionally haven't been sustainable (they're single-use, after all), which is why we were endlessly excited to discover that they recently received an eco-friendly update.

MAKEUP ・ 8 DAYS AGO