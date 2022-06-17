ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police arrest 6 in federal roundup in North Carolina

By Kathryn Hubbard
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHl6h_0gEBBv6g00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — During a Rocky Mount police-led initiative on Wednesday, federal agencies and the police department arrested several individuals for felony active warrants.

NC man says he’s lost everything after being attacked by a person with a baseball bat

The individuals are charged with the following:

  • Lindsey Kenisha Carroll, 37, is charged with felony larceny by employee, carrying concealed weapon, two counts of uttering forged instrument and obtained property false pretense. She has a $35,000 secured bond.
  • Antwan Elijah High, 23, is charged with failure to heed light or siren, felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, driving while license revoked not impaired, hit/run leave scene with property damage, felony breaking and entering terrorize/injure, communicating threats, failure to stop-steady red light, speed in excess of 65 mph and reckless driving to endanger. He has a $3,000 secured bond with a domestic violence hold.
  • Quadree Deonte Arrington, 28, is charged with felony larceny by employee. He has a $10,000 unsecured bond.
  • Lakiya Keneitra Royster, 18, is charged with felony larceny by employee. She has a $5,000 unsecured bond.
  • Sherman Levon Hatch, 43, is charged with assault with serious bodily injuries. He has a 42,500 unsecured bond.
  • Chancey Quarmaine Whitehead, 31, is charged with six counts of first-degree sex offense. He has a $250,000 secured bond.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

“We appreciate the assistance from our Federal partners as the men and women of the RMPD actively and courageously continue to deliver a proactive approach to crime reduction and creating a safer environment in Rocky Mount,” said Special Operations Division Commander Interim Capt. Tim Bunt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 31

Melanie McClure
4d ago

That's so sad people would do these horrible crimes only to spend alot of their lives behind bars and be held back from a world of opportunities if they are FREE???? 😣

Reply
8
NickM
3d ago

What good are arrests, when corrupt prosecutors and judges routinely do not do their jobs? It’s a complete circus.

Reply
6
Wave rider
4d ago

George Soros will get them out and the Democrats for a favor for a favor. They are all criminals

Reply(1)
8
Related
cbs17

Woman arrested, charged for Goldsboro car theft: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was arrested and charged in connection with a car theft in Goldsboro, police said. Police said Brittany Ashe Lucas was taken into custody on June 11 in connection to the May car theft. Officers said the car was stolen on May 7 from the 300...
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina#Police#Violent Crime#The Queen City News
cbs17

Man found dead along road in Halifax County

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead along a road in Halifax County Saturday night, deputies said Sunday. The discovery of the man’s body was made around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Roper Springs Road, which is about two miles east of Littleton, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
texasmetronews.com

North Carolina has dedicated a historical marker to the first Black woman licensed to practice law in the state￼

Ruth Whitehead Whaley was born in 1901, growing up in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and attending a school where her parents were teachers. From high school, she went on to pursue her education at Livingstone College, marrying her husband Herman Whaley in 1920. It was Herman who would convince her to pursue a law degree, Whaley becoming the first Black woman to study law at Fordham University in New York and the first Black woman to earn a law degree from the school. She passed the bar exam in 1925, becoming one of the first women to practice law in New York.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Employee injured in fire at Johnston County restaurant

Johnston County, N.C. — The Johnston County Fire Marshal's investigators told WRAL News Sunday that a woman was seriously injured in an accidental fire that also heavily damaged a Johnston County landmark restaurant. Firefighters on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from Popeye's Gas and Grill, on NC...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

One woman in critical condition, man injured in attempted murder shooting

BIG ROCK: Final day of fishing; Mercenaria takes unofficial victory. Beaufort Co celebrates Black history with Juneteenth ceremony. In Eastern Carolina, Juneteenth ceremonies have been taking place over the past few days and will continue into the weekend. Havelock police charge man in Friday murder. Updated: Jun. 19, 2022 at...
HAVELOCK, NC
cbs17

Duo busted with fentanyl near Roanoke Rapids Lake, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after they were found with fentanyl near a lake in Halifax County, deputies said. The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. when a deputy was patrolling the area of Robertson Boat Landing Road which is a dead-end road just south of Roanoke Rapids Lake, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man sentenced for robbery of ABC store

NEW BERN, N.C. – Jesse Lamont Jenkins was sentenced this week in federal court to 92 months in prison for his role in an armed robbery of an ABC store located on Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount. Jenkins pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery on December 14, 2021. “Hardworking people should never […]
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Do you know this man?

Do you know this man? He is a suspect in a larceny of a weedeater and a case of roundup chemical from a Hugo area business. The suspect was seen driving a Silver Mazda 6 car, with a rear spoiler, roof antenna and silver 5 spoke rims. If you know the identity of this suspect, please call the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office at 252-559-6118.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dies, 3 others seriously injured in fiery car wreck in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and three other people were injured after a vehicle crash ended with the vehicle engulfed in flames in Raleigh early Saturday. The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Saturday along North Raleigh Boulevard near Millbank Street, according to Raleigh police. The victims in...
RALEIGH, NC
multihousingnews.com

Aventon Cos. Breaks Ground on Raleigh-Area Community

Scheduled for completion in fall 2023, the property will be located near Apple's future campus in Cary. Aventon Cos. already has plans for its second community in the Raleigh metro area with a 293-unit multifamily development in the works. The company broke ground on Aventon Kit Creek in Cary, N.C., and is expecting to complete the community in fall 2023. Aventon is serving as the developer and general contractor for the project, but tapped Watts Leaf Architects to design the community, while Studio 5 Interiors Inc. handled the interior design.
CARY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy