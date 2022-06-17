Police arrest 6 in federal roundup in North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — During a Rocky Mount police-led initiative on Wednesday, federal agencies and the police department arrested several individuals for felony active warrants.

The individuals are charged with the following:

Lindsey Kenisha Carroll, 37, is charged with felony larceny by employee, carrying concealed weapon, two counts of uttering forged instrument and obtained property false pretense. She has a $35,000 secured bond.

Antwan Elijah High, 23, is charged with failure to heed light or siren, felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, driving while license revoked not impaired, hit/run leave scene with property damage, felony breaking and entering terrorize/injure, communicating threats, failure to stop-steady red light, speed in excess of 65 mph and reckless driving to endanger. He has a $3,000 secured bond with a domestic violence hold.

Quadree Deonte Arrington, 28, is charged with felony larceny by employee. He has a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Lakiya Keneitra Royster, 18, is charged with felony larceny by employee. She has a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Sherman Levon Hatch, 43, is charged with assault with serious bodily injuries. He has a 42,500 unsecured bond.

Chancey Quarmaine Whitehead, 31, is charged with six counts of first-degree sex offense. He has a $250,000 secured bond.

“We appreciate the assistance from our Federal partners as the men and women of the RMPD actively and courageously continue to deliver a proactive approach to crime reduction and creating a safer environment in Rocky Mount,” said Special Operations Division Commander Interim Capt. Tim Bunt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.