FLORENCE, Ky. — 1:26 p.m. The semi-truck fire that blocked lanes along southbound I-71/75 in Florence has been cleared by police. All lanes are now reopen to usual traffic. The three right lanes along southbound I-71/75 remain blocked between exits 180 and 178 due to a semi truck fire that has since been extinguished, according to police.

FLORENCE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO