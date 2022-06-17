ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Al Pacino was almost fired from The Godfather, but one scene saved him

By Fiona Underhill
thedigitalfix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Pacino has been speaking to an audience at Tribeca Film Festival in New York about how he was constantly on the verge of being fired on The Godfather – which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022 – until Francis Ford Coppola shifted the shooting schedule around and saved...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Al Pacino On Almost Getting Booted From ‘The Godfather’ And The Odd Moment He Realized It Would Be A Great Film – Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino was constantly on the verge of getting fired from The Godfather but director Francis Ford Coppola saved the role that launched his career by shifting around shooting sequences to move up a scene – the one where Michael Corleone commits to the family business by popping another mobster and a crooked cop in a restaurant. “They were going to let me go. Francis said, ‘I want you to know, I believe in you. Francis pushes that scene forward. The studio liked it,” Pacino said at a screening of the restored film for...
NFL
thedigitalfix.com

Samuel L. Jackson thinks Django was the closest he got to an Oscar

Despite starring in more than 150 movies in a career that spans six decades the Academy hasn’t been particularly generous to Samuel L. Jackson. Now, he did receive a Best Supporting Actor nomination for playing Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, but a nomination isn’t a statue.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

John Legend says Black people need to own ‘narrative’ of their stories as he condemns battle over books

John Legend has said that Black people need to own the “narrative” of their own stories as he condemned the ongoing battle over schoolbooks across the country.Speaking on stage alongside civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton and New York film director Spike Lee at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday night, the singer warned that there is an effort to “sanitise” the stories and struggles of Black people.“It matters that we’re able to tell our own stories,” he said on the eve of Juneteenth.“Basically if we don’t have control of our own narrative and can’t tell our own...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps to #1 on Netflix

Chris Hemsworth has been on a bit of a roll with his last few films. He's starred in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Extraction, and now Spiderhead. The Avengers star will have two films that will be released this year but his most recently released film Spiderhead has already made its mark on the Netflix streaming service. The film has reached the top ten on Netflix currently streaming but more specifically it is number one on the service.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Samuel L. Jackson Isn’t Sure If He’ll Be In Quentin Tarantino’s Final Film & Wasn’t Contacted About ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

The relationship between actor Samuel L. Jackson and writer/director Quentin Tarantino goes back to their earliest days. Jackson auditioned for a part in “Reservoir Dogs” before eventually nabbing the breakout part in the 1994 hit “Pulp Fiction” which earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Since then, the two have collaborated on multiple films such as “Jackie Brown,” “Kill Bill Vol.2,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” and “The Hateful Eight.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Dan Fogler
Person
Robert De Niro
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
a-z-animals.com

Meet Therizinosaurus: Jurassic Park’s Newest Nightmare Predator

Meet Therizinosaurus: Jurassic Park's Newest Nightmare Predator. In the newest Jurassic World movie, viewers were introduced to a total of ten new dinosaurs. Of those ten, two stand out as some of the main “antagonists,” although dinosaurs don’t really have bad intentions as we think of them. Therizinosaurus is probably one of the most interesting dinosaurs we’ve ever seen in the films, but was it even accurate in the film? Today, we are going to meet Therizinosaurus, Jurassic Park’s newest “nightmare predator.”
MOVIES
Upworthy

Maybelle Blair, who inspired 'A League of Their Own,' comes out at 95: 'You don’t have to hide'

Maybelle Blair, a women's baseball player who inspired the classic movie “A League of Their Own” publicly came out as lesbian at the age of 95. Maybelle Blair was one of the members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, a professional women’s baseball league that existed from 1943 to 1954. The women's league inspired the 1992 classic movie “A League of Their Own” starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna, reported HuffPost. It also inspired an Amazon Prime series of the same name and it was during the promotion of the series that Blair opened up about her sexuality, leading to raucous cheers from the crowd. The caption of the post read, “For the majority of her life, sports legend 95-year-old AAGPBL player, Maybelle Blair felt like she had to hide her authentic self. Today she came out publicly for the first time. We couldn’t be happier for her, and continue to push for love, acceptance, and education on and off the field.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca Film Festival#Film Star#Offer#Fantastic Beasts
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: Warner Bros. Reportedly Recasting Amber Heard’s Mera

A new report surfaces stating that the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently looking to recast Amber Heard’s role as Mera. Just Jared reports that an outsider told the outlet that, "Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard's role after screentesting the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman."
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Rally Around Janet Hubert After She Announces Her New Role On AMC’s Show ‘Demascus’

Legendary actress Janet Hubert is in her winning season; she announced on her Instagram page that she landed a regular series role in AMC’s Demascus. Playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm created the AMC Studios comedic sci-fi series that centers around the character Demascus, played by Okieriete Onaodowan, a 33-year-old Black man who uses groundbreaking technology to experience various parts of his life. The series will explore variations of the Black male perspective, according to Deadline.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5: Antonio Banderas Reveals Reaction to Seeing Harrison Ford in Character

Indiana Jones swings back into action in next year's still-untitled fifth film to feature the adventurer. James Mangold directs the film, and Harrison Ford again dons the hat and wields the bullwhip. Antonio Banderas is also a member of the film's cast, rumored to be playing an ally of Dr. Jones. Even a star like Banderas isn't immune to getting a little starstruck when seeing such an iconic figure in the flesh for the first time. Banderas spoke to USA Today and recalled his experience walking onto the Indiana Jones 5 set and seeing Ford in full costume for the first time.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Chris Hemsworth didn’t get a callback for Thor, but his brother did

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Chris Hemsworth playing the MCU hero Thor now, isn’t it? Well, believe it or not, Hemsworth didn’t even get a callback when he auditioned for the role the first time around. But, his brother Liam was very close to nabbing the part of the MCU character.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch The Black Phone – can I stream the new Ethan Hawke movie?

How can I watch The Black Phone? Legendary actor Ethan Hawke has teamed up with acclaimed director Scott Derrickson once again for another horror movie, after their successful collaboration on Sinister back in 2012. This time, Hawke takes on the role of the antagonist, in what looks to be a terrifying trip.
CELL PHONES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Sherwood Schwartz’s Son Set the Record Straight on Alleged Cast Romance

The Brady Bunch has had rumors of an affair between the cast mates for years, and a key crew member is setting the record straight. The Brady Bunch ran for five seasons from 1970-74 and has run on syndication ever since. A favorite for generations of classic TV lovers, the original series spawned many spin-offs. These include a variety show and two feature film adaptations in the 90s. It’s no wonder that with the show’s staying power, that one rumor has been speculated on by fans for decades. Now the son of show creator Sherwood Schwartz is putting the rumor to rest.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Marilyn Monroe Film 'Blonde' Is Rated NC-17 Because of Its 'Graphic' Content

While plenty of movies wind up with an R rating, vanishingly few receive an NC-17, which is a rating meant to suggest that no one under the age of 17 should be allowed to see the film. Plenty of movies are given an NC-17 rating initially, but many of those movies wind up re-editing their content so that they can receive an R rating instead. In the case of Netflix's Blonde, though, the NC-17 rating is going to hold.
MOVIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy