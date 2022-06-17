Al Pacino was almost fired from The Godfather, but one scene saved him

Maybelle Blair, a women's baseball player who inspired the classic movie “A League of Their Own” publicly came out as lesbian at the age of 95. Maybelle Blair was one of the members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, a professional women’s baseball league that existed from 1943 to 1954. The women's league inspired the 1992 classic movie “A League of Their Own” starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna, reported HuffPost. It also inspired an Amazon Prime series of the same name and it was during the promotion of the series that Blair opened up about her sexuality, leading to raucous cheers from the crowd. The caption of the post read, “For the majority of her life, sports legend 95-year-old AAGPBL player, Maybelle Blair felt like she had to hide her authentic self. Today she came out publicly for the first time. We couldn’t be happier for her, and continue to push for love, acceptance, and education on and off the field.”

