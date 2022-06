PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Police arrested a man after he attempted to draw a gun on them Saturday evening, the police chief said. Justin Dalrymple, 33, of Parkersburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, presenting a firearm during commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. His bond was set at $250,000 and he remained in custody on a parole hold Sunday.

