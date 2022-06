Houston, Texas - Calls for a national reparations study commission have ramped up ahead of the second federally recognized Juneteenth, and Houston, Texas, is no exception. The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) was one of many institutions around the city with special events marking the day in 1865 when Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned about the official end of slavery – two years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO