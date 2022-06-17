ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking At United Rentals's Recent Whale Trades

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on United Rentals URI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...

www.benzinga.com

