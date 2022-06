TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fight for an Amazon first-mile mega distribution center is dividing the Town of Niagara. The town is home to about 8,000 residents and sits on nine-square-miles of land, but many say it is not fit for heavy industry. 8995 Lockport Rd. is the proposed site for a new Amazon warehouse, which would primarily serve local residents who buy products from the company. The land on Lockport Rd. was deemed shovel-ready by New York State in 2012, meaning it was pre-approved for a large industrial project.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 52 MINUTES AGO