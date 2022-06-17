ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old charged after ‘flashing’ fake gun while shoplifting

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnT6R_0gEBAQyU00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a 14-year-old is facing charges after they allegedly “flashed” a realistic-looking airsoft gun at a store employee while shoplifting in Tigard Wednesday.

According to Tigard police, four children that were between the ages of 10 and 14 shoplifted a store Wednesday afternoon. Before the minors left the store, officials say the 14-year-old was seen carrying a gun.

Oregon man pleads guilty to 2019 slaying of 3-year-old son, child’s mother

Officers said they found the minors nearby. The 14-year-old was reportedly taken to the juvenile detention center and charged with robbery II.

The gun used reportedly had Glock markings making it difficult to tell if the firearm was real or not from afar, according to police.

In a Twitter post, Tigard said “We can’t stress this message enough: officers often have no way of telling the difference between a replica gun and a real one. Using something like this in public – let alone during the commission of a crime – creates an incredibly dangerous situation for everyone.”

