ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Etsy Whale Trades For June 17

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Etsy. Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walt Disney

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney. Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amazon.com

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com. Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Coinbase Global Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Etsy Whale Trades#Etsy Etsy
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 5,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $101,945,481 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3A6uuecAdVwPAwLRnrSX7gF9FGc7kgrEVP. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Options for Investing During a Recession

NEW YORK - June 20, 2022 - ( ) When the economy slows down, it can be difficult for investors to know exactly how to respond. Whether the stock market continues to trade sideways, or slides even deeper into the red in anticipation of an imminent recession, it's important to keep emotions in check and determine a strategy to navigate the uncertain landscape. Fortunately, recessions have happened frequently throughout history, and for those who have resisted being mesmerized by the fearful sentiment of the markets, recessions have often been leveraged as rare and unexpected opportunities. Moreover, with the increasing availability of online alternative investing platforms like Yieldstreet, and no shortage of educational resources at investors' fingertips, there's plenty of reasons to believe that this might actually be the perfect time to invest.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Qorvo

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Qorvo QRVO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $4M Of 2 Penny Stocks

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Tantech Holdings Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH shares are trading higher by 23.8% to $0.31 after the company announced a six-vehicle order for customized midibuses, expected to be delivered to a Nigerian customer in July 2022. Wangfeng Yan, CEO of Tantech, said, "Demand for our multi-passenger vehicles continues to grow led by multiple...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where SeaWorld Entertainment Stands With Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment. The company has an average price target of $80.8 with a high of $94.00 and a low of $68.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Bored Ape NFT Just Sold For $256,149 in ETH

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #8522 just sold for 233.33 ETH...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 333 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #9001 just sold for 333.30 ETH ETH/USD ($365,896 USD). The value of...
TWITTER
Benzinga

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Slams Bitcoin Stock-To-Flow Model

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin joined a host of critics in mocking the Bitcoin BTC/USD Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model. What Happened: In a tweet on Monday, Buterin criticized S2F for being one of the financial models that give people a false sense of certainty the price will go up. S2F is...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Where DoorDash Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for DoorDash DASH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, DoorDash has an average price target of $118.08 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $67.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

After-Hours Action: Why CarLotz Stock Is Sliding

CarLotz Inc LOTZ shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced the closure of 11 dealership stores as part of a strategic review of its business. In addition, three locations with executed leases will not be opened. CarLotz said cash preservation and future profitable growth were...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Clorox

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Clorox CLX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Analyst Feels It's Time To Short Embecta

Despite being a market leader in insulin pen needles and syringes, Embecta Corp EMBC may face challenges ahead, since the markets are already mature and the company has not diversified, according to BofA Securities. The Embecta Analyst: Travis Steed initiated coverage of Embecta with an Underperform rating and a price...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hot Stocks: 11 Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool on any workstation. Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM: Josh Brown of Ritholtz Management opened...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Globl-E Online Bolsters Platform Offering For Enterprise Brands - Read How

Global-E Online Ltd GLBE has entered into a definitive agreement with Pitney Bowes Inc PBI to acquire Borderfree cross-border eCommerce solutions business for about $100 million in cash. Borderfree helps retailers enter new global markets by localizing their domestic websites in 200+ countries and territories. The acquisition is expected to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
142K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy