Analyzing MetLife's Short Interest

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
MetLife's (NYSE:MET) short percent of float has risen 29.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.22 million shares sold short, which is 1.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their...

#Short Interest#Metlife#Short Selling#Peer Group#Analyzing Metlife
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

