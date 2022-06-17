ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed 11-year-old boy on West Side

By Christine Flores, Kelly Davis
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAy1D_0gEB9rbj00

CHICAGO — Police continue their search for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 11-year-old boy.

The life of Ja’lon James was remembered with a balloon release Friday afternoon.

Police said the 11-year-old was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Lawndale. He was struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

11-year-old struck and killed in hit-and-run on West Side

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the boy was running across a street when he was hit by the car and then dragged for half a block before the car stopped briefly, then sped away.

Ja’lon’s backpack was left in the middle of the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4DbJ_0gEB9rbj00

The medical examiner’s office reports the boy lived less than a block from where the crash happened.’

According to the Sun-Times, officers found the wanted vehicle abandoned later Thursday morning on another street in Lawndale. They said someone had removed the vehicle’s license plates and had discarded a face mask, which police collected as evidence.

At the balloon release, Ja’lon’s grandmother Nicole Harrison lit up as she talked about him. He was a twin brother and one of seven children.

“he was funny kid, Ja’lon was really funny,” she said. “It’s not gonna be right, our family is not going to be right after this.”

Ja’lon is the third child in Chicago to be hit and killed by a vehicle within the last two weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyE3L_0gEB9rbj00
Memorial for Jalon (photo credit: Christine Flores)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

2 dead, 3 critical following head-on crash in Homer Glen

HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Two people died and three others are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Homer Glen. At around 5:25 p.m., police responded to the area of 143rd Street and Kings Road on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. Police believe one of the vehicles may have crossed the […]
HOMER GLEN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WGN News

Man shot at North Avenue Beach Tuesday night

CHICAGO — One person was shot at North Avenue Beach Tuesday night, according to city paramedics. Chicago fire officials say first responders transported one adult male to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. Additional details on the shooting are unknown at this time. SEE ALSO: Man in ‘grave condition’ after CTA Red Line shooting This is […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Suburban fentanyl dealer sentenced to 9 years after deadly overdose

WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban drug dealer was sentenced to nine years in prison after a man overdosed on fentanyl in 2019. Adam Roser, 38, of Lisle, pleaded guilty earlier in the month to drug induced homicide. He has remained in custody since Oct. 15, 2019. On Aug. 3, 2019, 19-year-old Andrew Sasnau was found […]
LISLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#West Side#Boxing#Violent Crime#The Chicago Sun Times#The Sun Times
WGN News

At least 48 shot, 4 fatally in weekend violence across Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the gunmen who injured an 11-year-old girl in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood and another who killed a 36-year-old woman in West Englewood. At least 48 people were shot, four fatally in Chicago shootings since Friday afternoon. In one of the latest incidents, police said an 11-year-old girl was standing […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man critically injured in Morgan Park fire

CHICAGO – Two people were injured in a fire in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood Saturday. Officials said the fire broke out around 11 p.m. near 108th Street and South Prospect. Anthony and Laura Cordero live inside the home, along with their niece and great-nephew. Around 11 p.m., the house went up in flames while the […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WGN News

Indiana man sentenced to 51 months in Chicago VA hospital shooting

CHICAGO — An Indianapolis man with schizophrenia was sentenced to 51 months in prison Tuesday, six months after he pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a rifle that he fired at a VA hospital on Chicago’s Near West Side three years ago. Bernard Harvey, 43, was arrested Aug. 19, 2019, shortly after he fired several rifle […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police unveil foot pursuit policy

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police officers will no longer be allowed to chase people on foot simply because they run away or give chase over minor offenses, the department said Tuesday, more than a year after two foot pursuits ended with officers fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and 22-year-old man. The new policy adheres closely to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cook Co. K9 units trained to be therapy dogs for kids

CHICAGO — A new partnership has emerged between La Rabida Children’s Hospital and specially trained K9 units with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to bring joy into the lives of young patients. For the last month or so, Zilly and Ella have stopped by the hospital every Tuesday to spend some time with children. Zilly […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Six injured when taxi jumps curb in Manhattan

Manhattan (PIX11) — Six people were hurt, three of them seriously injured, when a taxi jumped a curb in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, officials said. The cab driver was making a left turn and collided with a bicyclist near Broadway and West 29th Street around 1 p.m., authorities said. The taxi appeared to slow down, […]
MANHATTAN, IL
WGN News

Body of missing Wisconsin lake swimmer recovered, identified

SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday. Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WGN News

CPD prepares for the Pride Parade, major summer events

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Department’s top cop held his semi-regular media availability. CPD Superintendent David Brown began the press conference with a few statistics on shootings and homicides. Namely, he compared June 2022 to June 2021 stating shootings were down 22% and homicides were down 21%. Brown also noted 5,852 guns have been recovered by […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy