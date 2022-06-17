26 of Cincinnati's Greatest Hidden Gem Restaurants You've Got to Try

The queen of hip hop soul is coming to Cincinnati. On Oct. 27, Mary J. Blige will be bringing her "Good Morning Gorgeous" tour to Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center. The 23-city tour promotes the singer's 14th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, released back in February. The album was released just prior to Blige's Super Bowl LVI halftime performance as the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Los Angeles Rams. Blige performed as part of an all-star lineup with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem plus guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak just before the Bengals lost to the Rams 23-20 with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO