Chester Rotary awards scholarships

CHESTER, Vt. – Summer has arrived in Vermont and with the sunshine and long days come many fun activities at Whiting Library. The theme for the 2022 Summer Reading Program is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Kids of all ages can sign up to participate and record their reading progress and enter to win raffle tickets for great prizes. Summer reading is critical, not only for helping kids maintain learning while school is out, but also for fostering social-emotional development, discovering the joy of stories, and elevating the importance of lifelong learning.

WHITING, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO