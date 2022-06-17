Chester Rotary awards scholarships

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Frances M. Gallagher, 97, of Cherry Hill, Bellows Falls, Vt., died Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born January 4, 1925, in Chester, Vt., the daughter of Lloyd and Edith (Glazier) Martin. She grew up in Chester, Vt. and graduated from Chester High School in 1943. She received an Associates Degree from Green Mountain College in the dietary field. She worked as a dietician at the Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Bellows Falls. All of her hard work and dedication was noted when she received the “Employee of the Spring Quarter” award in 1985. She retired from Rockingham Hospital in 1988.
