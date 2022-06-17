ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VT

Chester Rotary awards scholarships

vermontjournal.com
 4 days ago

CHESTER, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Chester, Vt. has awarded six scholarships to graduating seniors at Green Mountain Union High School. This includes the Ladd Scholarship, a four-year scholarship of $1,000 per year in memory of...

vermontjournal.com

vermontjournal.com

Connecting the dots

Not long ago, Danny Clemons was showing me some postcards he had just bought. In a group of Perkinsville cards, Danny found the card you see with this article. We didn’t know for sure it was Perkinsville. Over the weekend, I was looking through the book, “We Remember,” compiled...
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Frances M. Gallagher, 1925-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Frances M. Gallagher, 97, of Cherry Hill, Bellows Falls, Vt., died Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born January 4, 1925, in Chester, Vt., the daughter of Lloyd and Edith (Glazier) Martin. She grew up in Chester, Vt. and graduated from Chester High School in 1943. She received an Associates Degree from Green Mountain College in the dietary field. She worked as a dietician at the Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Bellows Falls. All of her hard work and dedication was noted when she received the “Employee of the Spring Quarter” award in 1985. She retired from Rockingham Hospital in 1988.
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Grace Cottage Hospital’s Tee it Up for Health a great success

WILMINGTON, Vt. – Twenty-two teams, 39 sponsors, and 15 volunteers participated in Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s 13th Annual Tee it Up for Health golf tournament on Saturday, June 11, at Haystack Golf Course in Wilmington. The weather was beautiful, the event went smoothly, and over $50,000...
WILMINGTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

Summer reading time at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – Summer has arrived in Vermont and with the sunshine and long days come many fun activities at Whiting Library. The theme for the 2022 Summer Reading Program is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Kids of all ages can sign up to participate and record their reading progress and enter to win raffle tickets for great prizes. Summer reading is critical, not only for helping kids maintain learning while school is out, but also for fostering social-emotional development, discovering the joy of stories, and elevating the importance of lifelong learning.
WHITING, VT
vermontjournal.com

Call to de-Phrag Amherst Lake

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Black River Action Team invites adults and teens to bring a shovel or borrow a shovel on June 25 and help “de-Phrag” Amherst Lake in Plymouth, Vt. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m. for a brief orientation and will then begin tackling the stand of invasive Phragmite reeds that are taking over the northern shoreline of the lake.
PLYMOUTH, VT
vermontjournal.com

A big water wheel arrives in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The slowly turning water wheel, reminiscent of bucolic times past, has always been a popular feature of Weston’s Mill Museum. But after years of service, and sustaining significant ice damage during the winter of 2021-22, the faithful wheel gave up its ghost. To the rescue...
WESTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

LTE: Sen. Alison Clarckson on behalf of southern Vermont

People in the southern part of Windsor county have been reassured by knowing that one of their three senators, Alice Nitka, lives in nearby Ludlow, thinking of her as “the south’s Senator.” When Alice retires at the end of this term, we’ll lose a meticulous, thoughtful legislator. But folks in southern Windsor county should be confident that good representation in the Senate continues uninterrupted.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
vermontjournal.com

LTE: Chris Ericson for U.S. Senator

Hello, my name is Cris Ericson, and I would like to publicly thank more than 500 local Vermonters from the Chester, Springfield, and Bellows Falls area who signed my petitions to allow me to be on the Nov. 8, 2022 general election ballot as an Independent candidate for United States Senator.
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Weston Theater presents “Shrek the Musical”

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company announces its 2022 Young Company production: “Shrek the Musical,” playing June 22 through July 10, and touring venues throughout central and southern Vermont. Follow Shrek, that lovable, stinky ogre on his quest to save quirky, captivating Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded...
WESTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

Floral Impressions at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – After all our winter white, Gallery at the VAULT is proud to honor the beauty of spring and summer with a show of floral impressions by our exceptional artists, on view through July 27. See the works of Jeanne Carbonetti, Jean Cannon, Robert Carsten, Richard Cofrancesco,...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Construction updates, week of June 20

REGION – Motorists will continue encounter road and bridge construction throughout the region. Please be cautious, anticipate delays, and drive safely. There will be a lane reduction and a lane shift in the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate. A crossover traffic pattern has been installed and traffic has been reduced to one lane of travel in each direction within the construction zone. This pattern will remain in place throughout the construction season and into the fall.
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

“Stonewall Uprising” documentary to be screened

LONDODNERRY, Vt. – June is LGBT Pride Month, and in recognition and support, Neighborhood Connections will screen the one and a half hour PBS documentary “Stonewall Uprising: The Year That Changed America,” on Tuesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. When police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular...
LONDONDERRY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Featured pets: puppies!

If you are looking for a large to extra-large puppy, we have 10 here waiting for loving homes. Pictured are the males. These sweet babies are German shepherd mixes and we believe they are mixed with Anatolian Shepherd so some may be very big dogs! To apply for one, fill out an application on our website. We are open by appointment only and with approved applicants.
SPRINGFIELD, VT

