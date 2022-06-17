Cowboys overturn 14-point deficit in just three-and-a-half minutes to STUN Manly as Valentine Holmes snatches dramatic win with incredible last-gasp try

The Cowboys demonstrated their never-say-die attitude as Todd Payten's side overturned a double-digit deficit in a matter of minutes to snatch victory from Manly.

North Queensland were far from their usual 2022 standard at Brookvale Oval on Friday night, with Payten's side struggling to find their rhythm without star lock Reuben Cotter, who picked up an injury in the warm-up.

Manly looked destined to punish the Cowboys for their turgid display, with Lachlan Croker instrumental alongside Reuben Garrick to give Des Hasler's side a 14-point advantage with just minutes remaining.

However, North Queensland rediscovered their mojo in the dying moments of the game as Reece Robson and Connelly Lemuelu went over to bring their side within one score of taking the lead.

And it was Valentine Holmes who pounced to complete a remarkable turnaround, picking up a loose ball dropped by Daly Cherry-Evans before surging up the pitch, fending off a challenge to score.

After the game, a dismayed Hasler said: 'At the end of the day, we should not have lost that game tonight. That's the harsh reality. That's the real lesson here tonight.

'You've got to give credit where credit is due – they just kept hanging in, and hanging in, and hanging in.

'They've got those individuals that can hurt you. I thought we played with a really good template tonight. (But) I make no excuses, we should not have lost that game.

'The players are really disappointed about it; bitterly disappointed about it … we probably should have closed that game out.'

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans added: 'For that last bit, they just obviously played a real style of footy that gave themselves a chance to win and we allowed that to happen … We're disappointed in the part that we played in that.'