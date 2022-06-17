ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

American teacher and former U.S. diplomat, 60s, is jailed for 14 years in Russia after being caught with 'medical' marijuana inside contact lens case during luggage search at airport

By Walter Finch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An American teacher and former diplomat in his 60s has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers found half an ounce (17 grams) of medical marijuana in his luggage.

Marc Fogel, an English teacher at the $34,000-a-year Anglo-American School in Moscow, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August after Russian border officials singled his suitcase out for inspection.

Fogel was charged with smuggling and possession of a 'large scale' of narcotics. He pleaded guilty to charges of smuggling, storing, transporting, manufacturing and processing narcotic drugs, Russia's Interfax news agency said.

The punitive sentence for the US citizen - who formerly had US diplomatic status in Russia - is seen as a move by Russia to hold 'legal hostages' for potential swap deals in future.

'U.S. citizen M.H. Fogel was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum-security prison,' said a court statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpikR_0gEB8J4a00
Marc Fogel, an English teacher at the $34,000-a-year Anglo-American School in Moscow, has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian jail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnRkG_0gEB8J4a00
Fogel was charged with smuggling and possession of a 'large scale' of narcotics by a Moscow court
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmAZW_0gEB8J4a00
He pleaded guilty to charges of smuggling, storing, transporting, manufacturing and processing narcotic drugs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sb1W_0gEB8J4a00
Marc Fogel was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August (pictured above) after he was found with 17 grams of medicinal marijuana hidden in his suitcase, according to officials
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2og1Cl_0gEB8J4a00
A smiling Marc Fogel pictured holding his match day ticket in front of Luzhniki stadium before a World Cup match in 2018

Given the abysmal state of relations between Russia and the West, and Western support and weapons for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's assault, it seems that Russia deems it prudent to hold hostages against the West as future bargaining chips.

In January, CBS News reported that Fogel told lawyers who visited him that he used marijuana for medical reasons after spinal surgery.

The amount he possessed when detained was 17 grams, or just over half an ounce, CBS quoted Fogel as telling the lawyers.

Fogel was 'unaware of Russia's ban on medical marijuana,' which he used to alleviate back pain following spine surgery, said Alexander Khurudzhi, a member of Russia's Public Monitoring Commission.

'He does not understand why he was arrested,' he said, after the teacher was held.

Surveillance footage from the airport shows the moment inspectors - with sniffer dogs identifying particular items of interest among his luggage - found a 'carefully disguised' marijuana package in his contact lens case hidden inside his trainers.

'The drugs were carefully disguised: marijuana was packaged in contact lens case, and cannabis oil was contained in e-cigarette cartridges, a statement from the Russian Interior Ministry read. 'All of it was wrapped in plastic and hidden in his sneakers.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18aLLB_0gEB8J4a00
Surveillance footage from the airport shows inspectors with sniffer dogs identifying particular items of interest among his luggage 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DNzQ_0gEB8J4a00
They found a 'carefully disguised' marijuana package in his contact lens case hidden inside his trainers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfM2N_0gEB8J4a00
Investigators also rummaged through Fogel's belongings in his office at the elite $34,000-a-year school premises in Moscow,
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzUit_0gEB8J4a00
The Russians also claim that Fogel's wife, Jane, sought to remove evidence from their home before it was reached by police alleging that video shows her disposing of evidence 

Fogel was accused of using his diplomatic status as a former member of the US Embassy in Moscow to potentially run a 'drug smuggling route' into Russia's capital, the Russian Interior Ministry added.

Another video shows investigators rummaging through Fogel's belongings in his office at the elite $34,000-a-year school premises in Moscow, which traditionally shares close links to the British and US embassies.

Documents and personal items, including a baseball hat, were later recovered from English teacher Fogel's office at The Anglo-American School in Moscow.

The Russians also claim that Fogel's wife, Jane, sought to remove evidence from their home before it was reached by police.

Footage allegedly shows her disposing of evidence, say reports.

'She took a bundle out of the house and threw it in the trash, and later took it outside the residential complex,' said a RIA Novosti report citing local law enforcement.

Fogel and his wife, Jane, were protected under diplomatic status until May 2021, the Russian Interior Ministry added.

The couple have two sons, Sam, 22, and Ethan, 24, who had both attended the Anglo-American School in Moscow.

The prestigious academy traditionally serves the children of expats, including diplomats, in Moscow as well as enrolling those from wealthy Russian families.

Fogel is now among several Americans currently held in Russian penal colonies amid deep bilateral tensions.

Former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, was sentenced by a court in Moscow to 16 years in prison in May 2020 on espionage charges condemned by the United States as a 'mockery of justice.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVZP5_0gEB8J4a00
Fogel, who has taught in international schools around the world, was charged with smuggling and possession of a 'large scale' of narcotics. Fogel and his wife, Jane, were protected under diplomatic status until May 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wqX9_0gEB8J4a00
Fogel has two sons, Sam, 22, and Ethan, 24, who had both attended the Anglo-American School in Moscow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fR0Lk_0gEB8J4a00
Marc Fogel, left, with wife Jane, center left, son Sam, 22, center right, and son Ethan, 24, right
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ynW5_0gEB8J4a00
U.S. Marine, Trevor Reed (pictured in 2020) was jailed in 2019  while on a trip to Russia with his girlfriend. He was released in a prisoner exchange and afterwards called the Russian government 'sincerely evil' at all levels

Another former U.S. Marine, Trevor Reed, sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2020 after being arrested and charged with assaulting two Russian police officers in 2019, was in April exchanged for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, convicted in the U.S. on drug smuggling charges.

'That government is really sincerely evil at all levels from the top to the bottom,' Reed had said on his return to the US.

'They have absolutely no value of human life, and that apathy permeates every level of the Russian government and that trickles down from the very top to the lowest level prison guard inside of their government and all of their police officers, all of their FSB, everyone who works for that government has absolutely no empathy for other humans.

'They are completely desensitized to that.'

Russian authorities had taken the former marine to jail to sober up after leaving a party with his Russian girlfriend but he was later sentenced to nine years for assaulting and endangering two police officers' lives - despite, he insisted, never attacking the officers.

Russia is looking to see arms trafficker Viktor Bout - portrayed by Nicholas Cage in the movie Lord of War - who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US, returned home in a possible swap deal.

