ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED LODGE, Montana (AP) — Just three months ago, the Yellowstone region like most of the West was dragging through an extended drought with little snow in the mountains and wildfire scars in Red Lodge from a year ago when the area was hit by 105-degree Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius) heat and...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Divers retrieve more than 25,000 pounds of trash from Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is one of the most scenic bodies of water in California, but it has a dirty little secret: Divers with Clean Up the Lake recently collected more than 25,000 pounds of trash from its depths. Colin West, founder of Clean Up the Lake, joined host Lisa McRee on...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

American Airlines to end service to cities in Ohio and New York due to pilot shortage

Fort Worth-based American Airlines after Labor Day will end service to three U.S. cities due to staffing shortages, it was first reported by the Dallas Morning News. Specifically, it involves a “regional pilot shortage” and the affected cities are Toledo, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; and Islip, New York. Service to those cities is slated to end Sept. 7.
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin is a hot spot for ticks this summer. Here's how to protect yourself from disease

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is in an endemic area when it comes to ticks. Cases of Lyme Disease, transmitted by ticks, have also increased steadily across the state. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Associate Professor of Health Science, Dean Nardelli, said just about every year there are a significant number of reported cases. Several thousand that are actually reported and, according to Professor Nardelli, many more go unreported.
spectrumnews1.com

San Diego housing program shows model for California cities

SAN DIEGO — Albert Zuniga will never take for granted the little things like unlocking his door and making his bed. “I try to personalize it and make this. This is my home," Zuniga said. "This is my home, and I’m grasping this opportunity." What You Need To...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Maryland State
State
Montana State
City
Red Lodge, MT
State
Washington State
spectrumnews1.com

Neighbors push back on large solar project in southeast Ohio, feel concerns are ignored

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dana Schutte lives with her boyfriend, Jim, on 72 acres in Jackson County in southeastern Ohio. It’s where they came to retire. When she bought the house two years ago, she said she had no idea a major solar project had been proposed in the area. The project is called Dixon Run Solar. It’s a 140 MW solar facility proposed on approximately 2,082 acres of privately owned land. SunEnergy1, a solar developer out of North Carolina, proposed the project in 2016. While approximately 2,085 acres are under contract in the project area, SunEnergy1 said in their application to the Ohio Power Siting Board that they only intend to use approximately 1,219 acres for construction and operation. The project is expected to consist of approximately 450,500 PV panels installed in linear arrays.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, and they would have found the door to the classroom where he was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it, the head of the state police testified Tuesday, pronouncing the law enforcement response an “abject failure.”
UVALDE, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio farm to host equine therapy open house for veterans

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Leah Brown thinks there’s something special about equine therapy. “The relationship between people and horses is pretty incredible and horses are so responsive to our talking, to our emotions, to how we're feeling that day,” Brown said. Brown volunteers at Fieldstone Farm, a...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Osborne
spectrumnews1.com

Nguyen to face Raffensperger for Georgia secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats chose state Rep. Bee Nguyen as their nominee for secretary of state Tuesday in primary runoff elections, voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results by making false claims of widespread voter fraud.
ATLANTA, GA
spectrumnews1.com

Impeachment prosecutors: S. Dakota AG lied about fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg lied to investigators and abused the power of his office after he struck and killed a pedestrian, prosecutors argued Tuesday at the opening of an impeachment trial that could remove him from office. Ravnsborg's attorneys countered that such an...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy