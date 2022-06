​The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, weather permitting. Aerial spraying is in response to increased nuisance mosquito levels and does not involve any vector borne disease threat. The planned coverage area includes approximately 260,000 acres covering populated areas west of Military Trail. This area includes the Jupiter region, the Acreage/Loxahatchee/Royal Palm Beach region, Palm Beach Gardens, Wellington, unincorporated Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton and the Glades communities of Pahokee, Belle Glade, South Bay and Lake Harbor.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO