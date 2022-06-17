Aerial Enforcement of Fireworks

The City of Santa Maria is taking a more aggressive response to illegal fireworks this year, using a high-altitude aircraft with video and GPS technology to pinpoint launches.

Those property owners and/or occupants of identified addresses will receive a $1,000 fine for illegal use of fireworks. This new tool is in response to hundreds of public complaints each year, and to uphold the law.

Fireworks activity in Santa Maria, frame from aerial video, early 2022

Residents can light only “Safe and Sane” fireworks within City Limits during a 12-hour period on the Fourth of July from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sales of “Safe and Sane” fireworks begin at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, June 28th, from 25 licensed booths to benefit nonprofit groups. Sales end at 11:00 p.m., Monday, July 4th.

Questions may be directed to Fire Chief Todd Tuggle at (805) 925-0951 extension 2255, or to the City’s Public Information Manager at (805) 925-0951 extension 2372.

Department: City Manager’s Office

Contact Person: Mark van de Kamp, Public Information Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2372 or (805) 720-4038

E-mail Address: mvandekamp@cityofsantamaria.org