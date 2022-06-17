ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Kambosos Jr to rematch Devin Haney this year as promoter Lou DiBella admits Aussie must cut out ‘distractions’

By Jack Figg
 3 days ago

GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR is set to rematch Devin Haney this year - and his promoter Lou DiBella hopes with less distractions.

The Australian confirmed he has activated a clause in his contract which guarantees himself a return fight with Haney.

Devin Haney beat George Kambosos Credit: Getty Images - Getty

It comes after he was beaten by the American over 12 rounds and failed to replicate the same performance that won him the belts.

Hall of Famer DiBella told SunSport: "Honestly, myself as a fan I don't think George fought his fight, I did not think he fought well.

"I think there were a lot of distractions in front of the fight that shouldn't have been there.

"I think that he can enter the fight more focussed and he can certainly fight better than he did, I don't think it was a typical George Kambosos night.

"But it was a boxing clinic by Devin and on that particular night I think that Devin would have been almost anybody.

"He had an incredible jab and a great game plan and Devin executed it perfectly and that's why Devin is undisputed right now."

Kambosos, 29, won the titles in a shock upset against Teofimo Lopez, 24, last November in New York.

It catapulted him into stardom overnight and earned him an undisputed decider at home against Haney, 23.

But the occasion of over 40,000 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne and hectic build up could have caused unwanted distractions.

DiBella said: "The eye has to be on the fight.

"The eye of the entire team has to be on the fight. The team has to be united going into the fight.

"So when there are distractions - and yes some are out of George's control because for the first time you're fighting in your home country in front of a gigantic crowd.

"So there's pressure with that but you need to remain focussed and I know George and I wasn't pleased, I don't think anyone was, when George missed the weight.

"That was another distraction and it gives a bit of ammunition to your opponent.

"I think there's things he can do better next time and if there is a rematch, he will do better."

Haney boxed superbly over the distance to add the WBA, IBF and WBO belts to his WBC version and become lightweight king.

But per the contract he initially signed, it gives Kambosos the chance to avenge defeat back at home.

The former sparring partner of Manny Pacquiao's now has options to take the rematch in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

And with a target date of November, it gives Kambosos the chance to mastermind a revenge mission as a beaten fighter for the first time.

DiBella added: "A loss for anybody is a time to reflect and think about what you can do differently or better.

"I would certainly hope that George learns from the positive things that have come out of the loss

"And I'm sure when he watches tapes of the fight he will see things that could have been done better.

"I expect adjustments and frankly the only way that he's going to beat Devin is through adjustments."

George Kambosos is set to rematch Devin Haney this year Credit: EPA
Devin Haney with the undisputed lightweight titles Credit: Getty

#Boxing#Combat
