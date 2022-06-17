ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sadio Mane edges closer to Liverpool transfer exit as Bayern Munich chiefs travel for face-to-face talks

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

SADIO MANE'S move to Bayern Munich is edging ever-closer after chiefs from the German club reportedly flew to England for talks with Liverpool.

A delegation from the Bundesliga giants are claimed to have jetted into the country to thrash out a deal for the 30-year-old forward after having two bids rejected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5f8Q_0gEB6yK500
Bayern Munich chiefs have flown into the UK to discuss a deal for Sadio Mane Credit: Getty

Mane is already thought to have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich over a three-year contract, but a transfer fee is yet to be agreed with Liverpool.

Now though Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is leading a party to try and seal the deal, according to The Times.

A meeting is understood to be taking place today, with Bayern reportedly preparing an offer closer to the Reds' valuation of the forward.

The Reds have already rebuffed two offers for Senegalese star Mane.

It's understood the FA Cup and League Cup winners are looking for £42.5million in order to part ways with the superstar forward.

Mane has just one-year left on his current Anfield deal, which has led to two lowball offers from the Bundesliga champions.

The Reds initially rejected a £25m proposal, before doing the same with a £30m bid that was made up of a £23.5m guaranteed fee and £6.5m in add-ons.

Now though key figures from both clubs are set to meet face-to-face in an attempt to finally reach an agreement.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS FOR ASCOT

Mane has decided to pursue a new challenge after spending the last six years at Anfield.

He initially joined the Reds in a £34m deal from Southampton, and has won six trophies during his time in Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp has already signed a replacement for the outgoing Mane in the form of £85m arrival Darwin Nunez.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bayern Munich#Reds#German#Times#Senegalese#Ascot Mane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
514K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy