ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Meet the AL.com Birmingham Region softball Terrific 20

By Dennis Victory
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Birmingham Region was well represented in high school softball championship tournaments with 10 teams competing, including a state title winner. Thompson captured the AHSAA Class 7A championship, beating Hewitt-Trussville and denying the Huskies their third straight championship. Class 6A Helena also played for the title while other teams...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Burgess’ Big Day in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Garrett and Garrett Jr. shoot final-round 64 to win ACC Parent-Child by 3. For the first time in quite a while Garrett Burgess was playing in a team event in which his partner was the one with the sore shoulders – and he was an 11-year-old.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Alabama lands Northridge 4-star Wilkin Formby

Mike Vickrey didn’t have to worry about Wilkin Formby’s development the past few seasons. Then the head coach at Northridge, Vickrey watched Formby add 50 pounds and build himself into a starting offensive lineman. He would always say Formby just “passed the eye test.”. For Alabama fans...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Pelicans, Hawks to play NBA preseason game in Birmingham

The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans will square off in an NBA preseason game on Oct. 14 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The game brings the Pelicans to the home of New Orleans’ NBA Gatorade League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. The Squadron played its inaugural season in 2021-22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Chelsea, AL
City
Calera, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montevallo, AL
City
Hueytown, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Pelham, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama lands commitment from Tuscaloosa native, 4-star 2023 offensive lineman

Alabama had an advantage when it came to recruiting 4-star 2023 offensive lineman Wilkin Formby. Despite Nick Saban and his staff recruiting well nationally, often pulling in top recruits from California, Florida and everywhere in between, Formby calls Tuscaloosa home. And, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Formby took...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Former Tide Star Returns to T-Town

While summertime may be the slowest part of the year for any football fan, there is still plenty going on with your favorite programs. Summer is the perfect opportunity for official visits and camps, both of which the Crimson Tide has been involved with heavily this offseason. Recently, Alabama hosted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghammommy.com

The World Games Opening Ceremony

The official introduction to The World Games 2022 and the City of Birmingham, the Opening Ceremony will be a colorful and entertaining celebration of sport. Presented by Alabama Power, the presentation will feature live entertainment, special effects, honorable dignitaries and a parade of athletes representing more than 100 countries. Produced by Birmingham-based LRY Media Group, the Opening Ceremony will celebrate Birmingham’s past, present and future.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Ahsaa#Class 7a Hoover#Bessemer Academy#Coosa Valley Academy#Aisa
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama DE commit Yhonzae Pierre dominates 1-on-1s at camp

Alabama football’s four-star defensive end commit, Yhonzae Pierre put up a dominant performance at the Nick Saban Football Camp Saturday. Pierre attends Eufaula High School in Eufaula, Alabama. He verbally committed to the Crimson Tide in April over Auburn, Georgia and others. The Alabama commit return to Tuscaloosa to camp Saturday and showed why the Tide are excited to have him on board.
EUFAULA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What does Wilkin Formby commitment mean for Alabama?

Alabama football picked up a verbal commitment from four-star offensive lineman, Wilkin Formby, Monday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Formby’s commitment mean for Alabama in a video. The video can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AL.com

UA imploding Tutwiler Hall July 4: How to see the demolition live

The Fourth of July fireworks will start early in Tuscaloosa, with the University of Alabama will imploding the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4 at 7 a.m. Because of the location of the building and large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited. A UA released said those wishing to view the implosion are encouraged to watch UA’s livestream of the implosion at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts files trademark application

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has filed a trademark application for the phrase “Hurts So Good.”. Hurts filed the application last week, trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported. · PANTHERS’ DERRICK BROWN GETS LEANER WITHOUT GOING ‘COLD TURKEY’. · CAN A ROOKIE SAFETY FREE EDDIE JACKSON IN...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wvtm13.com

Funeral plans announced for 3 killed in Vestavia Hills church shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Funerals plans have been announced for three people killed in last week's shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. St. Stephen's Rt. Rev. John Burruss announced Monday that the funeral services will take place at the church, where Bart Rainey, 84, of Irondale, Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham, and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover, were fatally shot during a potluck dinner Thursday night.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

World Games events beginning to sell out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games are now just 17 days away and World Games leaders believe tickets will only get harder to find in the days ahead. CEO Nick Sellers is pleased with the numbers he has seen so far, but hopes they will see another surge in sales over the next few weeks.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

2022 4th of July Happenings in Birmingham

It’s almost time to celebrate the 4th of July and Birmingham has lots of options for Fireworks and fun! From Baseball to a trip to the past at American Village here’s your rundown on fun for the 4th !. 4th of July Celebrations In Birmingham. I Love America...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
182K+
Followers
51K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy