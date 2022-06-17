ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Royal Ascot guests stun in fashion-forward hats & floral frocks on Day Four of the races

By Lydia Hawken
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THERE'S no denying that Royal Ascot is one of the most prestigious events in the sports calendar.

But besides nail-biting races, we can never get enough of the glamorous race-goers' outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBfAq_0gEB6c9L00
Kate Middleton went for a monochrome look with her polka dot dress and black-and-white hat Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJdhU_0gEB6c9L00
Charlotte Hawkins looked sensational in a floral frock and matching magenta hat Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lsxd1_0gEB6c9L00
Carrie Johnson stunned in cream with a themed hat Credit: James Whatling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npDm2_0gEB6c9L00
Piers Morgan and his wife Celia cut a fashionable figure for their day at the races Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5TAy_0gEB6c9L00
Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace made their Ascot debut Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxpZS_0gEB6c9L00
Georgia Toffolo opted for a full-length lace gown Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HUOf_0gEB6c9L00
Ferne McCan went all out in pink Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3bUY_0gEB6c9L00
Georgia Harrison looked chic in white Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zae31_0gEB6c9L00
This glamorous race-goer added a pop of colour to her outfit with a novelty bag Credit: Simon Jones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVtAf_0gEB6c9L00
These glam race-goers went all out with their voluminous dresses and statement hats Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3rxS_0gEB6c9L00
This guest wore the same dress as Ferne McCann but opted for a striking pink hat Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5aBY_0gEB6c9L00
Model Rosie Tapner stunned in a yellow floral print Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUsmg_0gEB6c9L00
This stylish guest opted for a chic cherry blossom hat Credit: i-Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7VhG_0gEB6c9L00
Florals were out in full force on Day Four Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwXWD_0gEB6c9L00
This guest went for all-out glam in this full-length pink dress Credit: i-Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNlTW_0gEB6c9L00
These glamorous guests all looked sensational in their cream floral gowns Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gPOv_0gEB6c9L00
Royal Ascot guests are ready to make the most of the glorious sunshine Credit: PA

And this year, they've really pulled out all the stops.

For Day Four of Royal Ascot, lucky ticket-holders - including Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to TalkTV's Piers Morgan - have arrived at the Berkshire racecourse dressed to the nines.

Every Ascot ticket-holder is required to abide by the venue's VERY strict dress-code - stating that all dresses should be a "modest length" and straps should be "once inch or greater".

But despite these style restrictions, fans have still been able to pull out all the stops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOUR1_0gEB6c9L00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qO0CQ_0gEB6c9L00

Florals are out in full force among the fashion-conscious guests - with Charlotte Hawkins leading the way in her blue-and-pink rose midi-length gown.

Meanwhile, others let their eye-catching hats do all the talking - including one VERY chic cherry blossom design.

Royal Ascot was held behind closed doors in 2020, and last year limited racegoers were admitted after it was selected to take part in a Covid event research programme.

Approximately 400 helicopters and 1,000 limousines will descend on Royal Ascot with an average of 60,000 racegoers each day.

And once guests are there, they will indulge in fine dining curated by 350 chefs serving 35,000 spears of English asparagus, more than 10,000 steaks, 8,000 Cornish crabs, 7,000 rumps of English lamb, 5,000kg of salmon and 3,500 fresh lobsters throughout the week.

On top of this, the Royal Meeting will also serve more than a quarter of a million finger sandwiches, 240,000 hand-crafted cakes, 120,000 buttermilk scones, 110,000 cups of tea, 7,000 punnets of mixed berries and 1,200kg of Cornish clotted cream.

The gates open at 10.30am each day and the first race is at 2.30pm.

The last of the seven races on each day will be at 6.10pm.

And don't forget, at 2pm on each day of racing there will be a royal procession.

  • Get £10 get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power - CLAIM
  • Bet £10 get £30 in free bets with William Hill - CLAIM
  • Royal Ascot LIVE BLOG: All the latest on day four - HERE

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in polka dots at Royal Ascot

Whether it’s 1988 or 2022, polka dots are always in style. Kate Middleton turned heads at Royal Ascot today wearing a white dress with dark brown polka dots by one of her recent go-to designers, Alessandra Rich — looking the picture of Princess Diana. Making only her fourth appearance ever at the famous horse race, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, channeled her late mother-in-law, who wore a similar dotted style by Victor Edelstein to the same event in 1988. She further paid tribute to Diana by wearing the late Princess of Wales’ stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings. Middleton’s high-necked silk design with...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

All of Kate Middleton’s Royal Ascot looks through the years

We can’t resist the Duchess of Cambridge’s winning Royal Ascot style. Although Kate Middleton waited until 2016 to finally make her debut at the prestigious racing event, we’ve been treated to some fabulous fascinators and elegant outfits since then. Unlike noted equestrians Zara Tindall and Princess Anne, the Cambridges aren’t the most horsey of royals — and it’s been rumored that Middleton is actually allergic to the animal — but on the few occasions that we’ve seen the duchess at Royal Ascot, we’ve been treated to some seriously stunning outfits. From white lace to baby blue bows, we’re taking a look back at...
WORLD
WWD

Why Does the Royal Family Wear Their Biggest Hats to the Royal Ascot?

Click here to read the full article. The Royal Ascot is one of the U.K.’s most beloved horse racing events, drawing the likes of the British royal family who wear some of their most standout hats and fascinators. The annual event kicked off today in its full format after last year’s scaled back edition due to the pandemic, with members of the royal family like Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Eugenie, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Anne and others in attendance. Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the Royal Ascot’s opening day, but it is...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Hawkins
The Independent

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all smiles as they attend sizzling Royal Ascot

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles when they arrived at Royal Ascot as temperatures sizzled.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received a cheer, which they acknowledged with a wave, when crowds in the parade ring caught a glimpse of the royal couple.The Cambridges arrived in the traditional carriage procession leading the group of royal guests but again the Queen was missing from the famous racecourse.In the following carriage was Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, who attended a number of events with the Queen’s grandson over the...
U.K.
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stun#Talktv#English
Page Six

Prince Charles greets nieces Zara, Beatrice with kisses at Royal Ascot

Prince Charles gave his nieces Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice a warm greeting at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday. The Prince of Wales, 73, met the royals with a smile and warm kisses on their cheeks at the horse racing event. Tindall, 41, stunned in a purple floral dress and matching fascinator, while Beatrice, 33 — who attended the event with husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi — opted for a similar look in pink. The prince, for his part, wore a gray suit and a black top hat to the outing, while his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, rocked a blue dress and fascinator. The pair...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in full suit for poignant event – see photos

Princess Anne is the hardest-working royal and she was out again on Tuesday as she attended a reception held in honour of veterans of the Falklands War. The Princess Royal looked fantastic in a full suit for the event, complete with military jacket, medals and even a bowtie – how dapper! The royal met with veterans of the conflict, which is marking its 40th anniversary, as well as leading politicians like Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons.
WORLD
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
tatler.com

And they’re off: the best dressed attendees at Royal Ascot so far

This week marked the return of Royal Ascot, and with it came a quintessentially British affair of fabulous fashion. True to form, royalty rubbed shoulders with the style elite for a celebration of sartorial elegance on the sidelines of the racetrack. On day one, Princess Beatrice arrived on the arm...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Prince Andrew’s Royal Ascot absence ‘shows he is listening to wishes of family’

The Duke of York’s low profile during this week’s Royal Ascot has reportedly given the royal family hope that he is “listening” to them about foregoing any return to public life.Prince Andrew was due to attend the major horse racing event in Berkshire, which would have seen him join other members of the royal family in a carriage procession.But it has been reported that he made the decision to stay away from the event “without fuss”.It comes after a a number of reports claimed the Duke was keen to return to life in the public eye again and is said...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Maya Jama looks breathtaking in a tiered fuchsia gown and matching headpiece as she makes a dramatic entrance on day one of Royal Ascot

Maya Jama ensured Royal Ascot got off to a suitably stylish start as she made a dramatic entrance on the first day of the annual British racing event on Tuesday. The TV presenter, 27, looked positively breathtaking in a tiered fuchsia and burgundy full-length gown by Zimmermann, which she teamed with towering gold strappy sandals as she arrived at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Naval Crown clinches victory and the £1m prize in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot after the 33-1 shot triumphed by a neck to beat Creative Force in a thriller, with the favourite Home Affairs off the pace

Naval Crown helped turn the final day of Royal Ascot Godolphin blue as the 33-1 shot beat stablemate Creative Force by a neck in a dramatic photo-finish to the £1million Platinum Jubilee Stakes. It was a fourth win of the week for trainer Charlie Appleby but a first of...
SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
514K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy