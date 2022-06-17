Farm Service Agency Accepting Nominations for County Committee Elections

Trenon D. Denfeld, 24, Manitowoc, possess w/Intent-THC Second and Subsequent Offense on 1/5/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Sixty (60) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the agent’s discretion and upon order of the Court; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Maintain absolute sobriety; 5) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 6) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Defendant has 92 days sentence credit.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO