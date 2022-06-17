Farm Service Agency Accepting Nominations for County Committee Elections

Allen M. “Al” Peters, December 27, 1936 – June 16, 2022. Al was born and grew up in West Bend, the second son of Carl and Evelyn (Perschbacher) Peters. During his high school years, Al was a 3 sport athlete, participating in basketball, football and track. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1955 and continued his studies and basketball career at Ripon College where he was named captain of the basketball team during his final year as a Redmen. He was also a member of the Phi Kappa Pi Merriman Fraternity. Al graduated from Ripon College in 1959 and shortly after married the former Barbara Sonnenberg on August 22, 1959.
