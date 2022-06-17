ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Farm Service Agency Accepting Nominations for County Committee Elections

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

The Farm Service Agency is now accepting applications for the County Committee Elections. County Committees are a vital link between the farm community and FSA. They provide an...

www.seehafernews.com

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Board to Celebrate Dairy Month This Evening

The Manitowoc County Finance Committee and Board of Supervisors are both scheduled to hold meetings today. The Finance Committee will start things off at 5:00 p.m. in the basement of the Heritage Center. After the public is given time to comment, the group will discuss some matters related to the...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Governor Evers Announces Major Grant for Lakeshore Technical College

Governor Tony Evers was in Manitowoc County this morning with a major announcement. While addressing a room full of local dignitaries, as well ast students and staff, Governor Evers said, “We are glad to be here in Cleveland to announce that Lakeshore Technical College will be receiving up to $1.7 million in grants for the Lakeshore Industries 4.0 Pathways and Upscaling project.”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Room Tax Commission to Continue Discussing Ongoing Lawsuit

There is only one meeting on the agenda for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Room Tax Commission will gather at 10:00 this morning in the Council Chambers. After the group gets an update on the Room Tax receipts for far this year, they will get an update on the tourism marketing and development activities.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

MPSD Curriculum Committee to Discuss Several Policies This Evening

The Manitowoc Public School District’s Curriculum Committee is scheduled to gather this evening. They will meet in the Board Room at the District Office at 5:00 p.m., where they will start by discussing the adoption of new math application and financial accounting books. They will also discuss an out-of-state...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Newly Named Manitowoc School Interim Superintendent Talks Security

A topic on many people’s minds these days revolves around the security of schools. We spoke with the newly named Interim Superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District, Jim Feil, about that topic. He said that it is up to the district officials to reassure parents that their children...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Motorists Feel Some Relief at the Pump

Motorists in Eastern Wisconsin are feeling a little bit of relief at the gas pump this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, in Manitowoc County, the average price per gallon of fuel fell four cents from last week to $4.82, while Sheboygan County reported a one-penny dip to $4.80.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Sheriff Praises Cops and Bobbers Program

The program is known as Cops and Bobbers, and, while it’s a clever play on words, it’s also very effective according to Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig. During an interview on WOMT’s Be My Guest program last week, the sheriff said his department officers are able to interact with young people in a positive environment by going fishing.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Trenon D. Denfeld, 24, Manitowoc, possess w/Intent-THC Second and Subsequent Offense on 1/5/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Sixty (60) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the agent’s discretion and upon order of the Court; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Maintain absolute sobriety; 5) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 6) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Defendant has 92 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Rural Sheboygan County House Fire Leaves Residence Uninhabitable

A home in the Sheboygan County Township of Holland has been deemed uninhabitable following a fire over the weekend. The Holland Town Fire Department is reporting that the call came in reporting the blaze at around 8:30 Saturday evening. Crews arrived at the residence in the 1800 block of Wayside...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Local Major Road Work Projects to Affect Traffic

There are a couple of road construction projects that will be affecting traffic this week. First, in the City of Manitowoc, Meadow Lane between South 35th and Broadway Street will be closed off. Detours will be in place. This project is expected to last through around July 8th. Also, construction...
MANITOWOC, WI
News Break
Politics
seehafernews.com

Barn Fire Last Night in The Town of Meeme

Multiple local and area Fire Departments and law enforcement agencies responded to a barn fire late Monday night in The Manitowoc County Township of Meeme. Major Jason Orth of The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department says that The County Joint Dispatch Center was notified of the blaze just after 10:15 p.m. at 17231 Point Creek Road.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan to Celebrate Make Music Day Today

Sheboygan is taking part in a worldwide celebration of music today. Each year on the summer solstice, over 1,000 cities around the globe celebrate what is known as Make Music Day. The tradition began in France in 1982 and was called Fête de la Musique, but is now celebrated in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Brown County Authorities Identify the Victim of Friday’s ATV Crash

The name of the man who died in an ATV crash in Brown County late last week has been identified. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old William R. Cali of the Town of Humboldt was the only person involved in the crash in the area of H-E Townline Road and Phillips Road.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Brown County ATV Crash Claims One Life

A man died in an ATV crash in Brown County Friday night. The Brown County Sheriff’s office reports the crash happened near HE Townline Road and Phillips Road in the town of Eaton just after 8:00 p.m. The 53-year-old man who was driving was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Allen M. Peters

Allen M. “Al” Peters, December 27, 1936 – June 16, 2022. Al was born and grew up in West Bend, the second son of Carl and Evelyn (Perschbacher) Peters. During his high school years, Al was a 3 sport athlete, participating in basketball, football and track. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1955 and continued his studies and basketball career at Ripon College where he was named captain of the basketball team during his final year as a Redmen. He was also a member of the Phi Kappa Pi Merriman Fraternity. Al graduated from Ripon College in 1959 and shortly after married the former Barbara Sonnenberg on August 22, 1959.
REEDSVILLE, WI

