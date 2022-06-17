ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs PD trying to ID criminal mischief suspect

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is trying to identify the person pictured below. Police said this is in regards to criminal mischief that happened last week at Saratoga Springs High School.

    The Saratoga Springs Police Department is trying to identify the person in regards to criminal mischief that happened last week at Saratoga Springs High School (SSPD).
Man charged with drawing hate symbols in Schenectady

If you have any information, you can contact Investigator Rose at (518) 584-1800 or vrose@saratogapolice.org. You should reference case SS-01724-22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

police1.com

Video: Albany officer stabbed, suspect shot in scuffle

ALBANY — An Albany Police officer was stabbed in the arm and the suspect then shot by police midday Monday in Albany, police said. Both the officer and the suspect were taken for treatment and were in stable condition later Monday afternoon, police said. The incident began at around...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

North Greenbush police blotter

Petit larceny: Daniel Tyer, of Troy, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on May 29, at 6:07 p.m. The arrest stemmed from a larceny at Hannaford on April 9. In that case, it is alleged that Dyer had taken $91.14 worth of merchandise from the store without paying. He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny, and released to return to court at a later date.
TROY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
columbiapaper.com

Police charge Ghent man in Clermont shooting incident

CLERMONT—State Police have charged a Ghent man for trying to kill a person in Clermont, June 10. Tremaine A. Harris, 21, of Ghent was charged with second degree attempted murder, a class B felony; second degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, and three counts of first degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony, June 11.
GHENT, NY
iheart.com

Gloversville Police Looking For Witnesses to Crash That Left One Dead

Gloversville police are trying to track down witnesses to a crash that left one person dead. On Monday, a man was driving in the area of Easterly Street and East State Street when the vehicle he was operating struck a traffic signal pole. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact police immediately.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Releasing Gas in Neighborhood

In an incident that police are calling "no accident" a New York state man has been arrested in what could have been a tragic day for a number of residents. WNYT says that paramedics were called on scene last week to find the man lying on the floor of his own home. Officials say he didn't want to leave and refused to comply, so paramedics assisted him out by carrying him. Luckily, no other people nearby suffered any injuries that day.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Man shot in torso during fight

BENNINGTON, Vt. — A man was shot in Bennington following reports of a fight involving a knife. Bennington Police said they responded to a report of a fight on Pleasant Street on Saturday evening and discovered that an 18-year-old male had been shot in front of the residence. The...
BENNINGTON, VT
Q 105.7

FBI Says This Capital Region County Is Upstate’s Most Criminal?

The Capital Region features the best and worst counties for crime in Upstate New York in the FBI’s newly released statistics for 2021. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Most Dangerous Counties report for the entire state using its Uniform Crime Reporting system, which counts all violent and property-based criminal incidents self-reported by local law enforcement.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

