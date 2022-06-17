Saratoga Springs PD trying to ID criminal mischief suspect
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is trying to identify the person pictured below. Police said this is in regards to criminal mischief that happened last week at Saratoga Springs High School.Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!
If you have any information, you can contact Investigator Rose at (518) 584-1800 or vrose@saratogapolice.org. You should reference case SS-01724-22.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0