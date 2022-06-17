Saratoga Springs PD trying to ID criminal mischief suspect

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is trying to identify the person pictured below. Police said this is in regards to criminal mischief that happened last week at Saratoga Springs High School.

If you have any information, you can contact Investigator Rose at (518) 584-1800 or vrose@saratogapolice.org. You should reference case SS-01724-22.

