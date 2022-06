Spielbergs have shared their new single ‘Every Living Creature’ and announced details of a UK tour in September and October – you can listen to the new track below. The Oslo trio are gearing up to release their new album ‘Vestli’, which is set for release on August 19 via Big Scary Monsters and is the follow-up to their 2019 debut album ‘This Is Not The End’.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO