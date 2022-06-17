ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two power outages affecting large portions of Huntsville

By Bobby Stilwell
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities said crews were responding to a pair of outages just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Both outages occurred as a storm moved through the Rocket City.

The first, in North Huntsville, impacts customers from Winchester Road south to Pratt Avenue and Memorial Parkway east to I-565.

The second, in South Huntsville, impacts customers from Drake Avenue south to Martin Road and Triana Boulevard east to Memorial Parkway.

Crews are working to restore power to both portions of the city.

