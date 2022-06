LEESBURG, Fla. - A Florida homeowner shot one of two men who allegedly broke into the person's home Monday morning in Leesburg, police said. Leesburg Police said the homeowner shot at the two suspects as soon as they entered the home, according to a Facebook post. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, and the second man ran away, police said.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO