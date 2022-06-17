ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cost-of-living divide: Biggest pay rises go to the wealthiest 1% with City bonuses surging as wages in other sectors lag far behind inflation

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The difference in fortunes between the wealthiest and the lowest earners during the cost-of-living crisis has been laid bare in new figures.

Analysis of official data shows that since the peak of the Covid pandemic the top 1 per cent of employees have seen incomes rise more than 16 per cent.

Meanwhile, the increase for the bottom 10 per cent since July 2020 has been barely 10 per cent.

The gap underlines how workers in some sectors have been able to stay ahead of surging inflation by benefiting from a scramble to recruit and retain staff - while others are suffering from a huge squeeze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6Ehr_0gEB4kHZ00
Pay per month, seasonally adjusted, UK, three months
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEQ4z_0gEB4kHZ00
Details from the ONS revealed that in the three months to April the rate of increase for finance and business services workers was 10.6 per cent - well above inflation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7pYV_0gEB4kHZ00
The PAYE data shows that in May median monthly pay increased by 5.4 per cent compared with the previous year. But in the wholesale and retail sector it was 7.8 per cent while the arts and entertainment sector earnings effectively flatlined with just 0.1 per cent growth.

The Office for National Statistics has pointed to bumper bonuses in financial services as one reason for the divide.

Figures this week showed that taking CPI inflation into account regular wages excluding bonuses plunged by the annual equivalent of 4.5 per cent in April - the worst fall since records began in January 2001.

Even including bonuses there was a 3.7 per cent tumble in real earnings.

However, the details from the ONS reveal that in the three months to April the rate of increase for finance and business services workers was 10.6 per cent - well above inflation.

In manufacturing the equivalent figure was 4.3 per cent, and in the public sector as a whole - which did better at the peak of the Covid crisis - it was just 1.5 per cent.

The ONS said: 'Total pay has seen strong bonus payments since August 2021, and in particular in March 2022 when the non-seasonally adjusted bonus payment was extremely high.

'As a result, the March 2022 single-month growth was very strong and continues to heavily affect the three-month growth rate. The largest bonus payments are in the finance and business services sector but are high across several sectors for April 2022.'

Analysis of the most up-to-date figures for PAYE employees reveals that since July 2020, the top 1 per cent have seen their earnings grow by 16 per cent - from £12,370 a month to £14,376.

Incomes for the top 5 per cent have risen nearly 13 per cent to £6,753.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQLdv_0gEB4kHZ00
Figures this week showed that taking CPI inflation into account regular wages excluding bonuses plunged by the annual equivalent of 4.5 per cent in April - the worst fall since records began in January 2001

The figure for the bottom half of the income distribution is just under 13 per cent, and for the bottom 10 percent it is 10 per cent - to £688 a month.

The PAYE data shows that in May median monthly pay increased by 5.4 per cent compared with the previous year.

But in the wholesale and retail sector it was 7.8 per cent while the arts and entertainment sector earnings effectively flatlined with just 0.1 per cent growth.

The ONS figures this week showed 1.3million unfilled jobs in the three months to May, while numbers on payrolls were up 90,000 from April to a new high of 29.6million last month.

Meanwhile, unemployment dropped to 3.8 per cent in the quarter to April, and inactivity nudged down - although it is still above pre-pandemic levels.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The Great Rent Squeeze: Landlords jacking up rent were the single largest factor in May’s red-hot inflation report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. The Consumer Price Index for May, the standard yardstick for measuring monthly inflation, was released on Friday, and it showed prices hitting yet another 40-year high. The CPI soared 8.6% over the last year, with the biggest price surges coming in fuel, food, and housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Cost Of Living#Lag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
GOBankingRates

Are We Heading Into a Recession?

Financial professionals are warning their clients to hunker down and brace for a recession, which now seems all but certain to many. "Even for my wealthy clients I say you have to stick to a budget...
GAS PRICE
Daily Mail

Fed Reserve Chair Powell insists his aim is to bring 41-year high 8% inflation back down to 2% as he raises interest rates by .75% - the highest rise since 1994 - and warns MORE hikes are coming

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by .75 percent in their biggest increase since 1994 in an attempt to rein in 41-year high levels of inflation - and warned more hikes are likely in the near future. The move will increase its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many...
BUSINESS
CNET

Is Stagflation Looming? Here's What High Inflation Means for You

Inflation remains steep, hitting its highest level since 1981, and economic growth is sluggish. Higher prices mean that groceries, gas and food are more expensive, and a slow economy means it's harder for Americans to earn money, spend and save. What's next. More interest rate hikes are expected throughout the...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Larry Summers claims he can prove inflation is way closer to the 1970s than people think—and that a deep recession may be the only way to end it

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year, months before the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to combat inflation, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned that inflation was already a problem, and would get a lot worse in 2022.
BUSINESS
CBS New York

Concerns about Wall Street have many worried about their retirement funds

NEW YORK -- For the fifth day, the S&P 500 fell, as the markets brace for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.It just adds to the uncertainty, as experts fear there are signs of a looming recession.CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas breaks down what you need to be doing with your money.From the downturn in the stock market to high gas prices, the increasing cost of everything is forcing many to make adjustments."The gas is double for this limousine. It's emptying out my pockets," one driver said."As a family, just help each other out and support each other. Stretch it as much...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

High Inflation Expectations Raise Stakes For Bank Of Canada Ahead Of CPI Data

The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check. Once inflation gets built into an economy it tends to become...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'Elon defrauded me!' Musk is sued for $258 billion by cryptocurrency investor who claims Tesla boss ran a pyramid scheme to promote Dogecoin

Elon Musk has been sued for $258 billion over accusations he ran a pyramid scheme to promote the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Keith Johnson, an investor in Dogecoin who says he has lost money after investing in the cryptocurrency, accused Musk, his electric car company Tesla and space tourism company Space X of racketeering for promoting Dogecoin and driving up its price - only to then let the price tumble.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Fed to consider aggressive action amid soaring inflation

An expected interest rate hike comes as everything from gas and food to air travel have seen the largest annual increase in decades. Interest rate hikes could potentially create more economic pain for consumers by increasing borrowing costs and discouraging spending. Meg Oliver reports.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

421K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy