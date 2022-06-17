ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Populist or leftist? Colombian Americans vote in high-stakes presidential election

By Carmen Sesin
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Colombia is headed for a presidential runoff election Sunday between two nonestablishment candidates, and politicians in Florida, home to the largest population of expats in the U.S., are taking note. The choice is between Gustavo Petro, a leftist and former guerrilla who has promised profound economic...

