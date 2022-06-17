ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patti Newton reveals how her late husband Bert turned his back on offers from Hollywood because he loved Australia - as she prepares to pay tribute to him at this year's Logies

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Patti Newton has revealed how her late husband Bert Newton turned his back on offers to work in Hollywood.

Speaking to The Herald Sun on Friday, the 77-year-old said that Bert wowed American agents while hosting the Logies in 1972.

'The year Roger Moore attended, there were a number of well-known international guests and they had their agents with them' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvERt_0gEB4frw00
Patti Newton has revealed how her late husband Bert Newton turned his back on offers to work in Hollywood. Pictured together 

'They were so impressed with Bert (who was hosting that year) they said "you have to come overseas, you have to come to the States, you would be a knockout and we will steer you in the right direction" and Bert said "Oh, thank you," and then he went off to the crew party and never thought another thing of it.

'Later I said to him "I think that was a genuine offer" and he said, "I don't want to go and live in America, I love Australia, I'd rather be here," so that is how he felt.'

Patti will present the inaugural award named in honour of Bert at the Logie Awards next Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Bv4R_0gEB4frw00
Speaking to The Herald Sun on Friday, the 77-year-old said that Bert wowed American agents while hosting the Logies in 1972. Pictured around that time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vc8LL_0gEB4frw00
'They were so impressed with Bert they said "you have to come overseas, you have to come to the States, you would be a knockout and we will steer you in the right direction" and Bert said "Oh, thank you," and then he never thought another thing of it' she said 

According to the Daily Telegraph, the showbiz legend will honour Bert by presenting the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter at the star-studded ceremony, which we be held on the Gold Coast on June 19.

The trophy was recently renamed to honour the late TV veteran, who died age 81 last year following a health battle.

The ceremony will filled with countless Aussie A-listers, including Karl Stefanovic, Julia Morris, Sophie Monk, Hamish Blake, Waleed Aly, Dylan Alcott and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHk64_0gEB4frw00
Patti will present the inaugural award named in honour of Bert at the Logie Awards next Sunday. Patti and Bert are pictured in 2019

Spice Girls star Mel B is also said to be presenting, following news that she's returning Down Under to film The Masked Singer Australia.

The Logies will take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre within The Star Gold Coast Entertainment Resort precinct.

Patti gave a moving tribute to her late husband during a Mother's Day concert in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPEc4_0gEB4frw00
Patti will honour Bert by presenting the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter at the star-studded ceremony, which we be held on the Gold Coast on June 19

She joined the Aussie Pops Orchestra event, held at Melbourne's Hamer Hall, and sang a trio of songs devoted to Bert.

Photos of the late TV legend Bert were projected above the stage as Patti made her tender salute in song.

One of the numbers was a special tune simply called For Bert.

She also delivered a touching version of Unforgettable which, according to reports, did not leave a dry eye left in the house.

Patti - who was married to Bert for 47 years - laid her husband to rest in November.

Bert had his leg amputated last year after a toe infection that led to another range of complications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geeTq_0gEB4frw00
The trophy was recently renamed to honour the late TV veteran, who died age 81 last year following a health battle

