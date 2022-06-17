ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop-up beach bar is forced to close after 'killjoy' council ruled customers could only have TWO drinks and banned hen and stag parties, loud music and DJs

By Emma James For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A kill-joy council has forced a pop-up beach bar to close after they tried to enforce strict rules – including limiting customers to just two alcoholic drinks.

The Hawaiian-themed Beach Hut Bar and Grill was granted a temporary license to open and operate during the busy summer season in Bournemouth, Dorset.

But operators have had to close their doors after council chiefs at Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council imposed a strict set of rules.

The raft of rules included a block on serving stag and hen dos, a ban on any loud music of DJ's and random spot checks by the 'nannying' council.

Customers who just wanted a cold beer or a cocktail while taking in the stunning scenery were not permitted to do so without purchasing food as well.

The venue claim that they had to turn away 70 per cent of punters who wanted to enjoy the sunshine at the temporary bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASpJA_0gEB4ezD00
Grouchy council bosses imposed a series of strict rules on the temporary beach bar, including a ban on music or DJing. The team behind the pop-up say they had to turn away 70 per cent of their customers because of the regulations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQh4R_0gEB4ezD00
The Beach Hut staff claimed that they had been trying to 'compromise' with BCP council but had no choice but to call last orders on the establishment. Locals have also hit out at council chiefs over the decision, saying they made it 'tricky' for the bar to continue

The operators decided to cut their losses and dismantled the pop-up bar and restaurant.

In a statement posted on social media, they said: 'After weeks of trying to compromise we had no choice but to close.

'The rules and regulations imposed resulted in a very tough decision.

'Not being able to accept group bookings, turning away 70 per cent of walk-ups who just wanted a drink and being constantly inspected made our time a real challenge both financially and emotionally as a team.

'We're just so disappointed. As a small business we would rather pay the balance and cut our losses than stay and lose money.'

Several locals have also hit out at the council for their draconian rules, with the business also receiving negative reviews online because boozers 'couldn't get a drink'.

Scott Charlton said: 'The nanny state epitomised, it is almost like they make things so tricky intentionally.

'Either they don't want us having fun, or they don't want small businesses and entrepreneurs to do well.'

Derek McColl added: 'I see that one of the restrictions was in order to stop excessive drinking, which they appear to have considered would be more than 2 drinks.

'Who did they think the customers would be, 12 year olds?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQyJV_0gEB4ezD00
BCP council claims that they attempted to work with the vendors, and put the rules in place because residents reportedly wanted beach restaurants rather than bars. They also banned customers from having more than two drinks at the Hawaiian-style bar

Councillor Beverley Dunlop said: 'As part of our efforts to make the award-winning seafront even more vibrant, we have engaged through an open tender with several operators to run a series of new attractions on the beach.

'Local people expressed a preference for beach restaurants, rather than beach bars, and we have been very careful to ensure that these new venues have food as their main offer.

'It is unfortunate the operators of the Beach Hut Bar & Grill have made the decision to cease trading.

'We were working with the operator to encourage them to remain on site, however we wish them all the best in wherever they should choose to do business in the future.

'We believe this location provides a great opportunity to create a beach restaurant with a fresh new food offering, and it will continue to play an important part in the exciting offerings available across our world-class seafront.'

Comments / 37

Olivia
2d ago

if the politicians wasn't getting enough money off the top they close you down... the only difference between politicians and organized crime is that we vote to put them in office

Reply(1)
23
SLIM67
2d ago

you mean you could only order 2 at a time right? what sense is it to go there if you could only have two for your entire time. no thanks

Reply(5)
13
Ron Moore
1d ago

aren't there enough alcohol consuming places? would be a fine place for a restaurant have a couple drinks enjoy the scenery go home. why does everyone have to always go out and get hammered.

Reply(1)
9
