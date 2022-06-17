ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The green, green grass of THIS home could be yours for £650,000: Sir Tom Jones' Surrey house that he carpeted green in tribute to his 1967 hit is up for sale

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tom Jones' swinging sixties home he bought for just £7,950 is up for sale - for £650,000.

The stylish 1964 three-bed home was snapped up by the It’s Not Unusual singer after he hit the big time.

It was the first family home he purchased after soaring to the top of the charts with a string of hits.

Sir Tom Jones, 82, and wife Linda went on to install green carpets upstairs in the luxury pad in tribute to his chart-topping song Green, Green Grass of Home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uLcG_0gEB4d6U00
Sir Tom's chic 1960s pad boasts a spacious open-plan living room leading to one of the home's two gardens and stairs to the top floor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLhdw_0gEB4d6U00
The spacious living room looks out onto one of the house's two gardens and boasts several floor-to-ceiling windows 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rsck_0gEB4d6U00
Much of the house boasts sleek designs and features from the original 1964 home . Some areas, like the kitchen, have been added over the years, but the home's estate agent said the additions had been 'Thoughtfully considered and complement carefully preserved mid-century features.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFBum_0gEB4d6U00
The front of the house is a classic 1960s minimalist design, with sliding doors spilling out onto another garden area 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeA76_0gEB4d6U00
The three-bedroom home features wood-panelled ceilings in true 1960s style, as well as Jarrah wood flooring from New Zealand in the hallways and living rooms 

The house sits 150 miles from his hometown of Pontypridd, South Wales, on the luxury Manygate Lane estate in Shepperton, Surrey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgBg6_0gEB4d6U00
Sir Tom Jones, 82, shot to fame with the 1964 hit It's Not Unusual and his since sold over 100 million records 

It was designed by Swiss architect Edward Schoolheifer - and current owner Adam James even has a strip of the Sir Tom’s carpet.

Buyers can now purchase the slice of history for £650,000 complete with open-plan living areas and just 15 miles from London.

Adam James and his partner Brynn Robinson only found out it was Sir Tom’s home after looking through the original paperwork of the property.

Adam said: 'It was a great added bonus. It’s nice to have a little bit of history. From what I have read he loved living here and gave the house to his parents when he moved to a house in Sunbury.

'This was his first family house he bought. Green, Green Grass of Home was released and rumour has it that he had green carpet laid upstairs in the house. When we moved in we found a bit of it under the wardrobe when we were clearing out upstairs.'

The property still boasts a range of 1960s features including huge windows, wooden panelled ceilings and New Zealand Jarrah wood floors.

A spacious reception room fit for a party can be found on the ground floor that connects to the garden with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors.

Visitors to the home will enter through a sunken garden that has large stone tiles, bamboos and palms.

Marble-lined floors can be found inside along with a sleek kitchen and a stylish central staircase leading to the first floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUelo_0gEB4d6U00
The finely-crafted garden has a range of palm trees and tropical plants and offers peace and quiet for residents on the wood-panelled and concrete patio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIXrh_0gEB4d6U00
The retro home's expansive design gives it a bright and airy feel, with an open-plan design linking the huge windows at either end of the house
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umZsX_0gEB4d6U00
Designed by Swiss architect Edward Schoolheifer, the house enjoys bright sunlight thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows leading to the patio and garden at the front of the house
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIUjl_0gEB4d6U00
Current owner Adam James said he only found out Sir Tom Jones had lived in the house in the 1960s when he looked at the original paperwork for the home. He said it was 'a great added bonus' for him and his partner, Brynn Robinson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6beW_0gEB4d6U00
The original green carpet Tom Jones had laid down in the house has since been replaced, but Adam James said he found what was left of it in the bedroom wardrobe. Two of the bedrooms are currently being used, while the the other has been turned into a study 

The two largest bedrooms include built-in wardrobes while a third bedroom is currently being used as a study.

Estate agents The Modern House said: 'Designed by the Swiss architect Edward Schoolheifer for the Lyon Group in 1964, this immaculate three-bedroom, end-of-terrace house forms part of the much-admired Manygate Lane Estate in Shepperton, Surrey.

'Contemporary additions such as the kitchen and bathroom are thoughtfully considered and complement carefully preserved mid-century features.

'Set in verdant communal gardens, the house comes with a private garage on the estate and has two separate walled gardens.'

Sir Tom and Linda lived in Shepperton for two years before splashing out £25,000 on a mansion called Springfield House in Sunbury, Surrey in 1968.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jeaay_0gEB4d6U00
Tom Jones bought the house in 1967, shortly after reaching nationwide fame. He lived there with his wife , Linda, for two years before moving to a more traditional manor house bought for £25,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuLdp_0gEB4d6U00
The home's bathroom has a new sleek white-tile design in classic 1960s fashion, modernising the house while staying with the original design 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drVeh_0gEB4d6U00
The second walled garden at the rear of the house provides some real green grass for its residents and their neighbours
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XHiK_0gEB4d6U00
Estate agent The Modern House said the home going on the market is an opportunity for buyers to snap up 'a 1960s party pad'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsFLu_0gEB4d6U00
The home's three bedrooms offer sizeable space for double beds and come with storage spaces including in-built cabinets and wardrobes 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Blind stroke survivor's bid for a guide dog is blocked because footpath to her home is damaged and blocked by overgrown shrubs that make it 'unsuitable'

A 68-year-old blind stroke survivor has been refused a much-needed guide dog after her local council failed to sort out the half-mile long footpath blocked by overgrown shrubs. Janice Parker, from Chelmsford, Essex, has slammed councillors for failing to act on the dangerous footpath on Baker's Lane, which is her...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Tom Green
Daily Mail

Pop-up beach bar is forced to close after 'killjoy' council ruled customers could only have TWO drinks and banned hen and stag parties, loud music and DJs

A kill-joy council has forced a pop-up beach bar to close after they tried to enforce strict rules – including limiting customers to just two alcoholic drinks. The Hawaiian-themed Beach Hut Bar and Grill was granted a temporary license to open and operate during the busy summer season in Bournemouth, Dorset.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Grass#Terrace House#Housing List#Swiss
Daily Mail

Father, 48, will attempt to cross the Atlantic in a home-made floating 'wheelie bin' which is so small he can't lie down as he attempts to shatter the world record for smallest vessel to complete the journey

We can all spot the signs of a raging midlife crisis. Perhaps the purchase of a very fast car. Or a brand new, age-inappropriate wardrobe and a dash of cosmetic surgery. Or maybe even a wildly expensive bike coupled with lashings of Lycra. But as 48-year-old Andrew Bedwell’s big birthday...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BBC

Ed Sheeran tickets cancelled for NHS and emergency staff

Some NHS and emergency service workers who received promo tickets for Ed Sheeran's Glasgow concert have had them cancelled hours before the gig. They were bought under the Blue Light Card scheme - which also offers discounts to staff from social care sector and armed forces. Ticketmaster said that its...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Just off to trim the hedge, dear. I'll be back in a week! Couple recreate maze from Anne Boleyn castle in back garden of their three-bed semi

For most gardeners trimming the hedge takes a couple of hours at most. But for Richard Bushby it lasts all week – after he grew a full-size maze behind his three-bed semi. The 85 sq ft creation is based on the yew maze at Hever Castle in Kent – the childhood home of Henry VIII's second wife Anne Boleyn. It features 750 leylandii trees and has 16 tons of gravel on a quarter of a mile of pathways.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Laughter that shows Prince William will be having a VERY happy Father's Day before turning 40 this week: Kensington Palace releases charming pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children taken on a family holiday in Jordan

He will turn 40 within days, but this charming picture – released to coincide with Father’s Day – shows that Prince William already has all the gifts he could ever want. Taken during a family holiday to Jordan, it shows William sitting between Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, now seven, with his youngest, Prince Louis, now four, perched on his shoulders. He beams contentedly as his children roar with laughter.
WORLD
The Independent

Sir Rod Stewart announces show dedicated to late father ahead of Father’s Day

Ahead of Father’s Day in the UK, Sir Rod Stewart has announced a special show in which he will honour his own late father.The performance will take place in Edinburgh on November 13 with the venue to be announced imminently.It comes as the singer is due to release a heartfelt video for his track Touchline, which features on his acclaimed album The Tears Of Hercules.The video, which features clips of Sir Rod and his father playing football, will be released on Friday ahead of Father’s Day on June 19.The Edinburgh concert marks the start of a string of arena dates...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Pembrokeshire: Detectorists' finds declared treasure

Metal detectorists have uncovered jewellery including gold and silver rings from as far back as the 12th Century in Pembrokeshire. The county's acting senior coroner Paul Bennett has now declared the five finds treasure. They include a medieval and post-medieval brooch, thimble and rings. All were found by metal detectorists,...
SCIENCE
BBC

Martlesham industrial estate fire tackled by up to 10 appliances

About 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze overnight at an industrial unit. It started at Martlesham Creek Industrial Estate on Sandy Lane, in Martlesham, in Suffolk, shortly before 01:00 BST. The fire broke out in one unit and spread to others on the site. No-one was injured but the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Thirsk: Plans approved for private aviary for neglected parrots

A plan to create a large private aviary providing a home for neglected, unwanted and abused parrots has been approved in North Yorkshire. Tricia Phillips has been given consent by Hambleton District Council to build a sanctuary to house birds which rescue centres are unable to rehome. The growing flock...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

421K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy