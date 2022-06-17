The green, green grass of THIS home could be yours for £650,000: Sir Tom Jones' Surrey house that he carpeted green in tribute to his 1967 hit is up for sale
Tom Jones' swinging sixties home he bought for just £7,950 is up for sale - for £650,000.
The stylish 1964 three-bed home was snapped up by the It’s Not Unusual singer after he hit the big time.
It was the first family home he purchased after soaring to the top of the charts with a string of hits.
Sir Tom Jones, 82, and wife Linda went on to install green carpets upstairs in the luxury pad in tribute to his chart-topping song Green, Green Grass of Home.
The house sits 150 miles from his hometown of Pontypridd, South Wales, on the luxury Manygate Lane estate in Shepperton, Surrey.
It was designed by Swiss architect Edward Schoolheifer - and current owner Adam James even has a strip of the Sir Tom’s carpet.
Buyers can now purchase the slice of history for £650,000 complete with open-plan living areas and just 15 miles from London.
Adam James and his partner Brynn Robinson only found out it was Sir Tom’s home after looking through the original paperwork of the property.
Adam said: 'It was a great added bonus. It’s nice to have a little bit of history. From what I have read he loved living here and gave the house to his parents when he moved to a house in Sunbury.
'This was his first family house he bought. Green, Green Grass of Home was released and rumour has it that he had green carpet laid upstairs in the house. When we moved in we found a bit of it under the wardrobe when we were clearing out upstairs.'
The property still boasts a range of 1960s features including huge windows, wooden panelled ceilings and New Zealand Jarrah wood floors.
A spacious reception room fit for a party can be found on the ground floor that connects to the garden with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors.
Visitors to the home will enter through a sunken garden that has large stone tiles, bamboos and palms.
Marble-lined floors can be found inside along with a sleek kitchen and a stylish central staircase leading to the first floor.
The two largest bedrooms include built-in wardrobes while a third bedroom is currently being used as a study.
Estate agents The Modern House said: 'Designed by the Swiss architect Edward Schoolheifer for the Lyon Group in 1964, this immaculate three-bedroom, end-of-terrace house forms part of the much-admired Manygate Lane Estate in Shepperton, Surrey.
'Contemporary additions such as the kitchen and bathroom are thoughtfully considered and complement carefully preserved mid-century features.
'Set in verdant communal gardens, the house comes with a private garage on the estate and has two separate walled gardens.'
Sir Tom and Linda lived in Shepperton for two years before splashing out £25,000 on a mansion called Springfield House in Sunbury, Surrey in 1968.
