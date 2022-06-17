ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Are Britain and the US heading for a super-flu outbreak this winter? Australia sees massive surge that's being blamed on lockdowns

By John Ely Senior
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Concerns are being raised about a major flu outbreak this winter in Britain and the US as the virus wreaks havoc in Australia.

Experts have been warning about the potential of an influenza surge throughout the pandemic, with lockdown thought to have weakened people's immune systems.

So far those fears have not materialised in the northern hemisphere, but Australia is currently in the midst of its worst flu season in years.

Southern hemisphere countries like Australia are seen as the 'canary in the coalmine' because they have their winters earlier in the year.

Australia suffered a record 65,000 flu cases in May, more than double the previous May record of 30,000 in 2019, with diagnoses up almost 300 times than last year in parts of the country.

Children's hospitals have also seen spikes in paediatric admissions that have forced some to divert 'less urgent cases' to other healthcare providers.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told MailOnline 'there is a real concern the UK could be faced with a "perfect storm" of respiratory virus infections this coming winter'.

'Australia really is the "canary in the coalmine" and we should sit up and take notice.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSaAJ_0gEB4cDl00
This graph, from Australia's National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System shows the number of laboratory confirmed flu cases over the past five years. This year's outbreak (the solid red line) shows an extraordinary surge in cases far earlier than previous years and well above the five-year average
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHQXS_0gEB4cDl00
Cases of the 'super-flu' were reported in March but began spreading rapidly in late May with 47,860 cases recorded between May 23 and June 5

It might also be the case that Australians are particularly susceptible to flu this year because the Government went with a zero-Covid approach for most of the pandemic, locking down entire cities at the first sign of a rise in cases.

Professor Young said the UK needed to ensure both Covid and flu jabs are rolled out to as many people as possible from September onwards to prepare for a possible surge.

He added that Covid pandemic measures could also make a return.

Cough syrup and Nurofen are flying off the shelves as Australia grapples with super-flu epidemic

Flu and pain medicine is flying off the shelves as Australia battles its worst recorded 'super-flu' outbreak after two years of the Covid pandemic made the illness almost non-existent.

Australia has recorded almost 50,000 flu cases between May 23 and June 5, breaking previous records, with cases up almost 300 times than last year in parts of the country.

Victorian President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia Anthony Tassone said the dramatic spike in cases has led to a cold and flu medicine shortage.

'There have been shortages for medications used for pain and fever such as: paracetamol and ibuprofen - in products for children and adults,' he said.

'These shortages have happened intermittently throughout the Covid pandemic and may be due to sudden increases in demand which supply cannot keep up with.'

Mr Tassone said he'd seen the shortage first-hand in his Victorian pharmacy where cases are almost 278 times higher than they were this time last year.

'Pharmacy teams are trying their best to obtain stock as soon as possible and may be able to suggest an alternative,' he said.

'The Government should also issue advice on the wearing of face coverings, social distancing and on hand hygiene over the autumn/winter months,' he said.

'These are simple but effective measures that will help protect us all and support the NHS through what is likely to be a very challenging period.'

He added: 'Lower overall immunity due to lockdowns, increased population mixing and the removal of other restrictions (face coverings, hand hygiene) will contribute to increased susceptibility to infection with flu.'

Nationally, Australia has reported 87,989 cases of influenza-like illnesses this year, but over half of these have been recorded in the last two weeks.

There have also been 27 deaths linked to flu recorded so far.

Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, for example, said flu admissions had risen 500 per cent in a two-week period last month.

Pharmacists have warned that soaring demand has led to shortages of cold and flu medicines.

Flu cases generally rise in the southern hemisphere April to September and in the Northern Hemisphere in October to May.

What has some experts worried is how early and how many flu cases are being seen in Australia.

Some Australian experts have even called for anti-Covid measures like mask wearing and social distancing to be maintained to slow the spread of flu.

Stocks of medications such as paracetamol and ibuprofen have also been running low in Australia.

Scientists have warned flu seasons are going to be unpredictable due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.

For example, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show there has been an abnormal surge in flu, starting several weeks ago, long after the Northern Hemisphere flu season is supposed to end.

Last year flu was predicted to bring the NHS to its knees due to it and Covid circulating at the same time. However, this did not come to pass.

The new outbreak in Australia began in March but started spreading rapidly in late May, with 47,860 cases recorded between May 23 and June 5.

However actual case numbers are likely to be much higher than recorded as many people do not seek medical attention for the flu.

The fast-spreading outbreak comes after weeks of warning the flu could couple with Covid and create a hybrid 'flurona'.

A combination outbreak could see even more strain on the public health system as workers call in sick and patients flood in.

Sydney GP Kean Seng Lim called for facemasks to be brought back in late May to prevent another outbreak.

'I think we have a big problem coming,' he told the Today Show.

'You have got the Covid and influenza viruses both coming on together.

'We do see them happening more during these winter months as people cluster closer together.

'We also have the problem where we are going to have fewer staff. It isn't just because staff are off, because they themselves are sick, but also because their kids and grandkids are sick at schools and or schools are reducing because teachers are sick and so forth and so forth because everything interconnects.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

WHO chief 'believes Covid DID leak from Wuhan lab' after a 'catastrophic accident' in 2019 despite publicly maintaining 'all hypotheses remain on the table'

The head of the World Health Organisation privately believes the Covid pandemic started following a leak from a Chinese laboratory, a senior Government source claims. While publicly the group maintains that ‘all hypotheses remain on the table’ about the origins of Covid, the source said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), had recently confided to a senior European politician that the most likely explanation was a catastrophic accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, where infections first spread during late 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Army veteran who 'predicted Covid' claims he has hundreds of tins and kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the UK - and says his survival and hunting skills will see him through the cost of living crisis

An army veteran who served in Afghanistan who 'predicted Covid' has spent the last 20 years stashing food around Britain to prepare for Doomsday. Ian Coulthard, 52, had 100 tins of potatoes, 100 tins of carrots, 72 toilet rolls, more than 40 tins of curry and 24 kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the country.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Influenza Virus#Warwick University#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

'Holy smokes, that thing is huge!': 15ft Great white shark leaves Iowa family-of-five stunned as it swims alongside them during Cape Cod fishing trip

A giant great white shark was filmed cruising alongside a vacationing family's boat trip near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, just as the summer beach season is kicking off. The enormous fish, which was placed at 15 feet long, was filmed swimming near the ocean's surface from a charter boar carrying a family of five from Iowa on a lobster catching mission.
Vice

Saudi Arabia Announces New Crackdown on Rainbows

Rainbow-coloured toys and clothes were removed this week from stores in Saudi Arabia because authorities say they “promote homosexual colours,” state media reported. Commerce ministry officials from Saudi Arabia – where same-sex sexual activity is banned and punishable by death – said that colourful toys and clothes such as pencil cases and skirts contradicted “the Islamic faith and public morals.”
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

People are living in tents because of limited rental properties while 87,000 homes are empty in one state - but should owners be penalised for not leasing them out?

More than 80,000 homes across Queensland have been left empty, prompting calls for action to be taken against those owners who don't rent them out. The revelation comes as Australia experiences its worst rental crisis on record. Australian Bureau of Statistics data revealed that 87,000 residential properties in Queensland weren't...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Leaked audio of more than 80 TikTok meetings reveal China-based employees are accessing US user data, new report claims

Leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings reveal Chinese-based employees of the popular video sharing app have repeatedly accessed US user data, according to a report by BuzzFeed News. The recordings, which were captured from September 2021 through January 2022, include 14 statements from nine TikTok employees who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Father, 48, will attempt to cross the Atlantic in a home-made floating 'wheelie bin' which is so small he can't lie down as he attempts to shatter the world record for smallest vessel to complete the journey

We can all spot the signs of a raging midlife crisis. Perhaps the purchase of a very fast car. Or a brand new, age-inappropriate wardrobe and a dash of cosmetic surgery. Or maybe even a wildly expensive bike coupled with lashings of Lycra. But as 48-year-old Andrew Bedwell’s big birthday...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

SPORTS AGENDA: Offers pour in for Azeem Rafiq's tell-all book following the Yorkshire racism scandal, while Premier League clubs vote against half-time interviews... for now!

Azeem Rafiq, the whistleblower whose revelations triggered the racism scandal at Yorkshire, could be set to write a book after a number of publishers stepped forward with offers. Should the project get off the ground, journalist George Dobell — who brought Rafiq's claims to light — would be the author,...
UEFA
Daily Mail

China launches its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier – similar in size to US Navy's giant Nimitz class - and named after province opposite Taiwan

China has launched its third aircraft carrier and the first one to have been designed domestically and built by the People's Republic. The Fujian - named after a province which is located opposite to democratic Taiwan - is of a similar size to the US Navy's giant nuclear powered Nimitz class and is part of China's plan to modernise its fleet.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Russian women's doubles player Natela Dzalamidze WILL play at Wimbledon despite being born in Moscow, as she switches to represent Georgia to get around ban

A women's doubles player who was born in Moscow will be able to get around the ban on Russians at Wimbledon this year because she now represents the country of Georgia. Natela Dzalamidze, a 29-year-old who is currently 44th in the doubles rankings, is listed as being from Georgia on the WTA Tour website - and in Wimbledon´s entry list for the tournament, which begins June 27. Dzalamidze will play with partner Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

421K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy