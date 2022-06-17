ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Summer must-have: This £29.99 pop-up beach tent is the heatwave hero you need for trips away this summer - and it opens in ONE second

By Emily Scrivener For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline may earn an affiliate commission.

With temperatures soaring in the UK, many of us are headed to the beach, natural beauty spots and our gardens to make the most of the glorious weather.

While summer sunshine can be wonderful, the mid-day sun can quickly put us at risk of sunburn, so it pays to be prepared, particular when there are little ones around.

That's why hundreds of Amazon shoppers are adding the £29 Kratax Pop Up Beach Tent to their shopping bags. Providing relief from the mid-day heat and protection from UV rays, it's the summer saviour you need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPwz2_0gEB4aSJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1FNo_0gEB4aSJ00
The £29.99 Kratax Pop Up Beach Tent can fit up to three people, offering respite from the sun whilst at the beach, park or garden 

If the heat has got you hiding inside,then a pop-up beach tent could be a clever solution to making the most out of sunny beach and garden days.

The £29.99 Kratax Pop Up Beach Tent is a popular choice with families looking to make hot summer days that bit more memorable and comfortable.

Designed with UPF 50 UV protective material, it's ideal for keeping your family protected and offers enough room for three people, offering shade and shelter wherever you are.

If you've previously been put off by the hassle of bringing a tent to the beach, then the Kratax Pop Up Beach Tent could be a savvy solution.

Thanks to the clever pop-up design, it springs open in just one second, so you don't have to wrestle with pegs or wires. It's also super lightweight at only two pounds, so it can easily be carried to the beach, park or even out in the garden.

While it might not be suitable for camping, the tent is perfect for providing some relief from the sun and wind on an exposed beach.

The special silver coated fabric has a UV rating of 50+ UPF providing protection for the whole family, while the waterproof material is also a good back-up should the weather take a turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XNPn_0gEB4aSJ00
Offering shade and shelter, it's a brilliant place to have an afternoon nap or for the family to enjoy a picnic

The Kratax Pop Up Beach Tent is also fitted with a ground sheet which is great for keeping sand at bay, while the open-door design and rear mesh window keeps it cool and comfortable.

With over 1,000 reviews, the pop-up tent is a tried-and-tested summer hit. One impressed shopper raved: 'Absolutely perfect for this amazing weather. Now not only can I relax outside in the sunshine, but I can bring my 9 month out too and feel happy that she is protected.'

Another agreed, adding: 'This is lightweight, easy to transport, so so easy to set up, just open and you're good to go. The fold-away is easy too, and the little bag it comes in is an added bonus.'

A third penned: 'The product is absolutely fantastic and convenient to use. It works in a flash and can be put back together quite easily. we recently used it on a beach trip, and it was so convenient to carry as well. absolutely recommend its quality as well.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pop-up beach bar is forced to close after 'killjoy' council ruled customers could only have TWO drinks and banned hen and stag parties, loud music and DJs

A kill-joy council has forced a pop-up beach bar to close after they tried to enforce strict rules – including limiting customers to just two alcoholic drinks. The Hawaiian-themed Beach Hut Bar and Grill was granted a temporary license to open and operate during the busy summer season in Bournemouth, Dorset.
RESTAURANTS
goodshomedesign.com

Jar of sand from all of the beaches you travel to

Finding the perfect holiday souvenir is a tough choice, especially since most touristy souvenirs are kitschy. But this traveler found a sweet idea to remember the places visited, and you can also replicate this in your travels. How would like to have a jar at home with sand collected from...
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Travelers Say This Portable Fan Is a 'Must-have' for Hot Summer Days — and It's on Sale Now

Now that summer is right around the corner and temperatures are continuing to rise in many places, you're likely looking for ways to keep cool on hot and sticky days. While you might already have your home stocked with cooling bedding and powerful fans and AC units to beat the heat, it's often harder to find ways to stay cool while traveling. Luckily, Amazon shoppers seem to have found just the trick with the Tripole Mini Handheld Fan.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Pretty as a peony: In dreamy hues, these fragrant beauties light up summer gardens

Peonies are voluptuous — an apt description of their extravagant beauty. Pretty as roses in dreamy colours, soft-petalled flowers lack thorns. The earliest, Paeonia mlokosewitschii, nicknamed Molly-the-Witch, carries primrose yellow, goblet-shaped flowers in May. Almost as early, P. cambessedesii bears mid-pink flowers above red-backed leaves. More commonplace, P. officinalis has deep pink to rose-red blooms in late spring.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Hit#Heatwave#Summer Sunshine#Camping#Sunny Beach
Daily Mail

'Holy smokes, that thing is huge!': 15ft Great white shark leaves Iowa family-of-five stunned as it swims alongside them during Cape Cod fishing trip

A giant great white shark was filmed cruising alongside a vacationing family's boat trip near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, just as the summer beach season is kicking off. The enormous fish, which was placed at 15 feet long, was filmed swimming near the ocean's surface from a charter boar carrying a family of five from Iowa on a lobster catching mission.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Passengers on £4,000 cruise which featured entertainment from Tony Hadley are left furious as their free replacement holiday is CANCELLED at the last minute because the ship 'isn't ready'

Passengers on a disastrous 80s pop acts cruise who were offered a free replacement holiday are up in arms again - after that new trip was suddenly cancelled. Hundreds of holidaymakers who had paid more than £4,000 for a cruise around the Mediterranean with entertainment by Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley and T'Pau earlier this year were offered the free trip as compensation after their first voyage was hit by a string of problems.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Travel + Leisure

Travelers Say They Practically Live in These Flowy Linen Pants on Vacation — and They're Finally Back in Stock

One's summer wardrobe can only have so many shorts and skirts. If you're looking to spice up your outfits while remaining cool, a good pair of flowy linen pants will help you beat the heat in style. But with so many options out there, it's hard to find a pair that's made from a quality material that's comfortable, flattering, and still structured enough to wear for several occasions.
APPAREL
Boomer Magazine

Romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the Island of Capri

Rick Steves’ Europe takes us to two picturesque, classic slices of romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri, with a picture-perfect squeeze into the Blue Grotto. Along the heights of the Amalfi Coast in Italy, every inch is terraced, connected by steep stony staircases that tempt visitors with twinkling – but treacherous – Mediterranean views. Climbing through terraced orchards of lemon trees, I’m hot and thirsty, fantasizing about fresh-squeezed lemonade.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Don't fancy the walk to the hotel pool? Then book a swim-up suite at one of these stunning resorts for all budget ranges, from Majorca to Turkey

Every week, our Holiday Hero Neil Simpson takes an in-depth look at a brilliant holiday topic, doing all the legwork so you don’t have to. This week: swim-up hotel suites. They're set to be the year’s biggest holiday upgrades: swim-up hotel suites that let you slip straight into the pool from a private terrace opening from your room.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

10 Best Dog-friendly Beaches in the U.S.

There's nothing like a nice day on the beach with your entire family. And we mean your whole family — dogs included. Dogs have long been man's best friend, but more than ever, people are considering their furballs just another one of the group. According to a 2019 survey by SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence, 98% of people surveyed consider their dogs to be members of the family. That makes it little surprise that more people are looking to take their pets on vacation with them too, including to beach vacations around the nation. If you're looking to travel with your pup to a gorgeous beach for your next getaway, we're here to help. Here are 10 of the best dog-friendly beaches in America.
PETS
Robb Report

This New 367-Foot Explorer Superyacht Has a Giant Dive Club and Floating Marina

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to be a genius to work out what Winch Design’s latest superyacht concept is all about. Christened simply the Beach Explorer, the sizable vessel spans 367 feet from tip to tail and has been outfitted for far-flung ocean adventures. The London-based studio, known for creating lavish interiors for both yachts and private jets, says the explorer was inspired by the commissioning client’s penchant for diving and water sports. As a result, Beach Explorer is full to the brim with toys, gear and amenities to keep guests entertained at sea. For starters, the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Just off to trim the hedge, dear. I'll be back in a week! Couple recreate maze from Anne Boleyn castle in back garden of their three-bed semi

For most gardeners trimming the hedge takes a couple of hours at most. But for Richard Bushby it lasts all week – after he grew a full-size maze behind his three-bed semi. The 85 sq ft creation is based on the yew maze at Hever Castle in Kent – the childhood home of Henry VIII's second wife Anne Boleyn. It features 750 leylandii trees and has 16 tons of gravel on a quarter of a mile of pathways.
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Father, 48, will attempt to cross the Atlantic in a home-made floating 'wheelie bin' which is so small he can't lie down as he attempts to shatter the world record for smallest vessel to complete the journey

We can all spot the signs of a raging midlife crisis. Perhaps the purchase of a very fast car. Or a brand new, age-inappropriate wardrobe and a dash of cosmetic surgery. Or maybe even a wildly expensive bike coupled with lashings of Lycra. But as 48-year-old Andrew Bedwell’s big birthday...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BobVila

18 Weirdly Awesome Summer Vacation Rentals on Airbnb

When the travel bug bites, look beyond the big chain hotels. Forget about too-close-for-comfort bed and breakfasts, where “room and board” becomes “bored and board.” These delightful Airbnb unique stays will make the destination just as much fun as the journey. Charming Parisian Houseboat. Eau-la-la! What...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

421K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy