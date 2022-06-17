ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool face RB Leipzig and RC Strasbourg Alsace in pre-season friendlies next month with the French club travelling to Anfield just ONE DAY after the Reds' Community Shield final against Manchester City

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Liverpool will play pre-season friendlies against RB Leipzig and RC Strasbourg Alsace in July as they build towards to the new Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's troops return to training at Kirkby on Monday July 4, just over a month before their first match of the season against Fulham on August 6.

The Reds embark on a tour of Southeast Asia on July 9, facing Manchester United in Thailand three days later and Crystal Palace in Singapore on July 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhUlA_0gEB4ZWS00
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will travel back to Germany to face RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in July

RB Leipzig will then host Liverpool at Red Bull Arena on Thursday July 21, with kick-off taking place at 6.15pm.

That gives the squad nine days to return to England and train ahead of the Community Shield final against Manchester City, which offers both sides the chance to make a statement ahead of another Premier League assault.

Just one day later, French outfit RC Strasbourg Alsace will travel to Merseyside to kick-off against the Reds at 7.30pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyYE4_0gEB4ZWS00
Former RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate enjoyed a promising debut season at Anfield

The Leipzig friendly offers Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate an opportunity to face his former club following £36 million switch to Anfield last May.

Jurgen Klopp handed the 23-year-old 29 appearances in all competitions last campaign and entrusted him in six out of seven Champions League knock-out ties.

The friendlies will also offer Liverpool fans a first glimpse of club-record signing Darwin Nunez, who arrived from Benfica this month for an all-encompassing fee of £85 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anJTY_0gEB4ZWS00
Striker Darwin Nunez has a chance to show his quality during Liverpool's busy pre-season

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Chelsea Star Backed To Succeed Under Jurgen Klopp If Liverpool Made £38 Million Transfer

Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic for Chelsea this summer following his recent comments of wanting more game time under Thomas Tuchel. The 23-year-old made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in all competitions, but it was a campaign affected by Covid and injuries which limited his rhythm at the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Vitinha Claimed To Had Agreed Personal Terms With Paris Saint-Germain

According to a recent report, Manchester United signing target Vitinha has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain on personal terms. The 22-year-old has brought the attention of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain following the outstanding season he endured with Porto. The Santo Tirso born has participated in 47 matches for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Manchester City#Rb Leipzig#French#Kirkby#Fulham#Crystal Palace#Red Bull Arena#Champions League
Daily Mail

SPORTS AGENDA: Offers pour in for Azeem Rafiq's tell-all book following the Yorkshire racism scandal, while Premier League clubs vote against half-time interviews... for now!

Azeem Rafiq, the whistleblower whose revelations triggered the racism scandal at Yorkshire, could be set to write a book after a number of publishers stepped forward with offers. Should the project get off the ground, journalist George Dobell — who brought Rafiq's claims to light — would be the author,...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Real Madrid Interested In Liverpool Transfer Target Jude Bellingham But Have Stumbling Block That Could Be To Advantage Of Reds

Real Madrid are interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but face an issue which could mean Liverpool will be favourites for his signature. The 18 year old is hot property after dazzling for the Bundesliga club and Liverpool have been strongly linked with the England international for a long time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester United Preparing Offer For Erik Ten Hag's Former Ajax Star

Manchester United are preparing to make an offer for Ajax's Lisandro Martinez to bolster their defence. United have been linked with their fair share of Ajax players since Erik ten Hag's arrival at the club, for obvious reasons. While a number of these names are linked loosely without much ground, there's a few who can be safely pointed towards as actual targets.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Paris SG Beats Out Manchester United to Sign FC Porto Starlet

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly close to having their first summer signing, and it will help strengthen a weak area on the squad, the midfield. Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that the capital club is set to sign Vitinha from FC Porto. According to Romano, the official proposal worth €40-million,...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

421K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy