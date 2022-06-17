ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneteenth 2022: Trader Joe’s opening and closing times explained

By Nikki Main
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJbW7_0gEB4VzY00

JUNETEENTH celebrations kick off on Monday, June 19, 2022, to commemorate the day when all enslaved peoples were freed in 1865.

In honor of the holiday, store hours will differ depending on the business and its location.

When is Trader Joe's open on Juneteenth?

The majority of Trader Joe's locations are open on Juneteenth and hours do not vary from the typical opening times of 8am to 9pm local time.

There are no discounts available for Trader Joe's locations for the holiday, and prices will vary depending on the state and region where the store is based.

What is Trader Joe's holiday schedule?

Trader Joe's holiday hours are:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtwRd_0gEB4VzY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qo9NT_0gEB4VzY00

How does Trader Joe's price its food?

According to the Trader Joe's website, the company works to source fresh ingredients from locations as close to the story are possible.

"As a result, there can be variations in recipes and prices," the site says.

It added, "Then there is the other stuff: state laws, taxes, deposit requirements, and our distribution costs can also influence how products get priced, depending on location.

"No matter what the dollar differences are, we won’t sell an item in any region or state, if it really isn’t a value."

Mashed

How Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Reacting To Inflation

It's getting pricey out there! U.S. inflation rates hit record numbers in May 2022, when they rose to 8.6%, per Trading Economics. Hardest hit areas include housing, which increased 5.5%, electricity, increasing 12%, gasoline, which went up a whopping 48.7%, and, of course, food costs, which increased 10.1%. According to News 12 New Jersey, the price of eggs has increased 32% compared to a year ago.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why Trader Joe's Fans Have A Problem With Its New Croissant Offering

It is no secret what keeps Trader Joes' fans coming back for more. One of the main appeal points for fan loyalty stems from TJ's unwavering low prices, which they maintain by sticking to house brands over wholesale items, maintaining a low overhead, and keeping advertising costs down, among other reasons. But beyond price, Trader Joe's offers new items regularly, and their steadfast items continue to keep fans' attention and love.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fan Are Divided On Its New Cheesecake Flavor

We're thankful to Trader Joe's for many reasons, but up there has to be its dessert selection, which has saved thousands of us from ever having to turn on an oven in the middle of summertime. Got people coming over for a barbecue? Grab a few packs of Hold the Cone! mini cones and you're good to go (via Instagram). Of course, while ice cream is always a good call, it's nice to have a slightly more elegant dessert to serve every once in a while — perhaps even something you could pass off as homemade. The grocer has you covered there, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Martin Luther King
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
Parade

18 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes to Make for a 4th of July or Labor Day Cookout

Hooray, it’s cookout season! There’s no doubt that over the next few months you will be hosting (or attending) several cookouts and BBQs, starting with Memorial Day, then the 4th of July, all the way through Labor Day. And after a year of no parties, summer party season is bound to be in full swing, which means a lot of cookout dishes are needed.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Saying Costco’s New Chocolatey Bakery Item Is Their “All-Time Favorite”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Is there any better feeling in life than cruising into Costco when you have a couple of hours set aside to really peruse the aisles and see if there are any tasty new additions to the legendary Costco bakery section? It’s one of our favorite ways to pass the time, and we know we’re not alone. TikTok account @CostcoHotFinds is always running to our favorite discount retailer to see what’s new, and this week’s find is a total doozy, especially for choocolate lovers.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Best Thousand Island Dressing Recipe

It's not a summer barbecue without the Thousand Island dressing. While it is super easy to purchase a store-bought version of this dressing, why would you buy this tasty condiment when you can easily make it at home with only five ingredients? This easy homemade version comes to us from recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and we think it tastes even better than what you can find in stores. There's nothing quite like the freshness of a homemade dressing.
RECIPES
Mashed

Are Costco's Twisted Frozen Yogurts Alcoholic?

Costco, known for its wholesale prices and massive quantities, is one of the United States' most profitable supermarkets — it did a whopping $122 billion in sales in 2021, per Supermarket News. For that reason, it's no surprise that it has somewhat of a cult following. When a new...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Truth About How Trader Joe's Sources It's Meat

If you're familiar with Trader Joe's, you know the company is revered for its unique store-brand snacks, a large variety of cheeses, and a slew of options when it comes to cheap wine. Have you seen a Trader Joe's parking lot on the weekend? The customer craze over the boutique-like grocery store makes sense when you consider the percentage of Trader Joe's labeled groceries. The grocer carries roughly 90% of in-house items which gives customers more bang for their buck since they're not paying for name-brand products.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Costco Charcuterie Board That Has TikTok Drooling

Many people who are not French speakers struggle with its pronunciation, but thankfully charcuterie boards can be rather easy to assemble. For one thing, cheese is really the only mandatory item. (After all, who wouldn't be happy cutting into a hunk of aged parmesan or crumbly feta regardless of what else is — or isn't — on the plate?) And it hardly needs to be breathlessly, beautifully ornate. In fact, chef and cookbook author Alison Roman encourages hosts to throw together a simple cheese plate to keep their guests sated, especially when it looks like dinner will be served later than planned due to unforeseen challenges in the kitchen. Under such circumstances, she recommends serving the charcuterie board without first cutting and portioning the cheese, allowing guests to do it themselves. (Another essential tip to keep everyone happy: keep the wine flowing.)
TV & VIDEOS
therecipecritic.com

In-N-Out Spread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The famous In-N-Out spread is the best part of the burgers and fries at the popular California-born restaurant. Now you can enjoy this sweet and tangy condiment at home with this copycat recipe for In-N-Out spread.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

