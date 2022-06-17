ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon is giving away THIRTY games for free in snap summer deal – how to claim them

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4o26_0gEB4U6p00

AMAZON is planning to hand out more than 30 free games to Prime members in the coming weeks.

The offer is part of the U.S. retail giant's Amazon Prime Day festivities and will include games such as "Need for Speed Heat".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQkcW_0gEB4U6p00
The Prime Day 2022 event takes place on July 12 and 13 Credit: Alamy

Prime Day is a 48-hour annual bonanza that offers UK shoppers the chance to snap up incredible deals on games, gadgets and more.

Tech on offer will include everything from Echo Dots and Kindles, to iPhones and vacuum cleaners.

The festivities kick off on July 12, but Amazon is offering more than two dozen free games available to claim for free ahead of that.

Starting June 21, the Seattle tech titan will offer up titles including Metal Slug 2 and two King of Fighters titles.

During the Prime Day event next month, a handful of bigger titles will be added to the freebie bin.

They include the remastered version of the hugely popular Mass Effect trilogy, "Mass Effect Legendary Edition."

Three Star Wars games, "Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy", "Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast", and "Star Wars Republic Commando", will also be offered up.

Prime members will in addition be able to get their hands on two racing games, "Grid Legends" and "Need for Speed Heat."

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is officially back to it's normal slot in July, with Amazon revealing it will take place on July 12 and 13 this year.

Over the last few years - due to the pandemic and stock shortages - the date has moved from its traditional spot on the calendar.

In 2021 it took place in June, while in 2020 it was held much later in the year, in October.

The event is a great chance for Amazon Prime members to snap up big savings on items across all categories.

Thousands of price cuts will be rolled out over the two-day event, with mega offers on Amazon's popular own-brand devices among the highlights.

Amazon will also be teasing early deals from June 21, you can keep an eye on them as they launch by heading to the deals section on Amazon's website.

The online giant also offers various promotions around some of its most popular subscription services, such as Amazon Music and Amazon Video.

How to take part in Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals are only available for Amazon Prime members.

If you have never signed up for Prime, you can make the most of the 30-day free trial.

This will give you access to the sale deals during Prime Day, with the same perks as normal members.

Simply sign up here on the Amazon website. Just remember to cancel your membership after the trial is up to avoid paying the £7.99 a month/£79 a year fee.

You can read more about Amazon Prime membership here.

Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
CNET

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. As the official start of summer approaches in the northern hemisphere, there's only one thing on the mind of avid deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day. As one of the biggest shopping events of the year, it represents a great opportunity to score some savings on items you've been eyeing over the last few months, with Black Friday-level pricing available across a variety of products. But when exactly is Amazon Prime Day in 2022? Let's speculate!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Amazon Video#Free Games#Amazon Prime Day#Video Game#Mass Effect
SPY

We’ll Be On the Lookout For These 10 Amazon Device Deals on Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day deals we expect to see for Amazon devices during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming deals on Amazon devices like Smart TVs and Fire TV Sticks, Kindle e-readers, eero routers and much more. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day deals...
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Amazon's big Prime Day sale runs July 12 and 13

Amazon's big annual sale, Prime Day, will return on July 12 and 13, the company announced Thursday. The event is also a big revenue driver for other retail sites, which often offer competing discounts to consumers. Prime members will have access to early deals beginning June 21. Amazon's big annual...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Best Prime Day 2022 deals under $100: Save big now

Amazon Prime Day is coming up fast and we couldn’t be more excited about it. It’s one of the best sales events of the entire year and it’s your chance to enjoy some amazing savings. One of the best ways to celebrate this event is by getting crazy discounts and some of the best Prime Day deals under $100 are sure to please.
SHOPPING
CNET

Target Rivals Amazon Prime Day With 3 Days of Deals Starting July 11

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Target isn't letting Amazon Prime Day have all the fun this year. The big-box retailer has just announced that its annual Target Deal Days event is coming back for the fourth year, this time taking place from July 11 through July 13. This three-day event starts a day before Amazon's Prime Day deals will kick off officially and ends the same time. Target Deal Days will include discounts on just about everything it sells, including electronics, toys, home, beauty and much more.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Amazon Prime Day Is Less Than 1 Month Away—Here’s Everything We Know About The Biggest Sales Day on The Internet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you haven’t realized already, we’re shopping fanatics here at StyleCaster. If there’s a sale going on, chances are, we’re covering it. If there’s a trend you’re seeing everywhere, the odds are, we’ve reported on it. So, now that Amazon has confirmed when Amazon Prime Day 2022 is taking place, we’ve got alarms already set on our phone to remind us of when the big day will be. Remember: Amazon Prime Day 2021...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The 10 Best Prime Day TV Deals We’re Eyeing for 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day TV deals we expect to see during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming deals from TV manufacturers like Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day TV deals. Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, for Amazon Prime Day 2022 is...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s Are the Confirmed Dates and Deals to Expect Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. The e-commerce giant has announced that the two-day event will take place July 12 and 13, marking a return to its traditional date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Women's Designer Belts from Hollywood-Loved LabelsStarry Beauty Brand Augustinus Bader's Anti-Aging Face Cream Now Comes In a Lightweight FormulaThe...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day Apple 2022: Dates and best deals to expect on AirPods, Watch and iPhones

Can you hear that? It’s the rumble rumble of Amazon Prime Day. It’s the whisper in the wind of deals, deals, deals. It’s the sound of the second biggest shopping event of the year (sorry Jeff), chugging along, getting closer and closer.With Amazon just announcing that the two-day shopping bonanza will be taking place on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July this year, the event is now seriously thumping on the door, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss out. While it’s difficult to know which Apple devices exactly will be in the Prime Day...
ELECTRONICS
