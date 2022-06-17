ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pauline Hanson defies the naysayers and returns to Canberra after experts predicted she might LOSE her Queensland Senate spot to the Greens or the Legalise Cannabis Party

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Pauline Hanson has held her seat in Parliament after regaining her spot in the Senate, despite stiff competition from the Greens and Legalise Cannabis Australia.

Queensland also re-elected two LNP and two Labor senators while the Greens picked up a seat from the Coalition.

The One Nation leader finally claimed her senate seat after a tight race with Legalise Cannabis Australia leader Bernie Bradley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGyOP_0gEB4NAy00
Pauline Hanson has held her seat in Parliament after regaining her spot in the Senate, despite stiff competition from the Greens and Legalise Cannabis Australia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JhFJ_0gEB4NAy00
Legalise Cannabis Australia Party leader Bernie Bradley (pictured) was in a tight race with the popular One Nation leader

Mr Bradley was neck and neck with Ms Hanson for the federal senate seat after his party made remarkable headway in 2022.

The lawyer from the Sunshine Coast said the large swing towards the party this federal election shows that drug law reform was 'no longer a fringe issue'.

Ms Hanson's victory comes after critics said she was on the nose with voters and fighting for her political life, with one social media troll labelling her potential loss as 'justice'.

Former Coalition assistant attorney-general Amanda Stoker did not win re-election though, with the final seat going instead to Labor's Anthony Chisholm.

In a statement on Friday, Senator Hanson said she looked forward to getting back to work and holding the government to account.

'I thank Queenslanders for entrusting me to continue to represent them in Canberra, and I thank all those Australians who supported our party and lifted our national vote,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzLMi_0gEB4NAy00
Bernie Bradley said the large swing towards his party this federal election shows that drug law reform was 'no longer a fringe issue'

'I also congratulate Mr Albanese on Labor's win.

'I've said in the past he probably wouldn't make a good prime minister, however I sincerely hope he proves me wrong.'

Outgoing Senator Amanda Stoker said serving in the parliament was a privilege she has 'never taken for granted'.

'I ran for parliament to fight for the liberal and conservative values that have made Australia free and prosperous, to defend our institutions, and to ensure our sovereignty is protected,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Z7nN_0gEB4NAy00
Greens candidate Penny Allman-Payne (pictured) plucks seat off LNP as her party gets two per cent swing towards it in last month's federal election

'I ran to make a difference, and I am proud of what I was able to achieve over the past four years.'

The coalition suffered an almost four per cent swing against it in the state's Senate race, while One Nation lost almost three per cent of its 2019 vote.

Both Labor and the Greens had a more than two per cent swing towards them, with the Greens' Penny Allman-Payne picking up a seat off the LNP.

LNP senators James McGrath and Matt Canavan, as well as Labor senators Murray Watt and Senator Chisholm, were re-elected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEWoA_0gEB4NAy00
Queensland LNP senator Matt Canavan (pictured) was re-elected to the federal senate

Senator Hanson was elected to the upper house in 2016, with party colleague Malcolm Roberts winning a seat in 2019.

Senator Stoker was appointed to the upper house in 2018, selected to fill the vacancy left by George Brandis who went on to be Australia's high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

She becomes another member of the Morrison government's ministry who failed to retain their seat.

Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Indigenous minister Ken Wyatt, Pacific minister Zed Seselja and special minister for state Ben Morton all lost their seats at the federal election.

The Victorian Senate result will be published by the Australian Electoral Commission on Monday morning following the distribution of preferences.

