Rescue Me Friday: Bashful

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Are you ready for some electrifying local music that will rock your world? Local band the Horan Brother’s Band has been rocking out together for the last 10 years. As individuals, all of the members have been musicians since they were kids! Though the band does not consist of biological family members, keyboardist Jeff Rigg, says that the Horan Brother’s Band “is like a band family” and that “it’s more than playing music, it’s a big family party! Everybody’s brothers not just us.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO