Rescue Me Friday: Bashful

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — On Saturday, a mixed breed 5-year old dog named Brio won the Top All-American Dog award at the 9th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster presented by Purina Pro Plan. Brio was handled by his owner, Master Sergeant Ali Park who is stationed at Fort Stewart. Brio, officially known as MACH Frost […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Engineers are currently investigating a partial deck collapse at the Trade Center Landing for the ferry on Hutchinson Island. According to a Chatham County engineer, the collapse happened on Saturday but it’s unlikely to be related to the earthquake that occurred just outside of Metter on the same day.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you a talented zombie? Do you have a good zombie walk? Maybe you have more of a zombie-strut or saunter. Open casting calls for the 'Fear the Walking Dead' roles are being held June 25 and June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hampton County Watermelon festival has events running all week with Tuesday’s big event being children’s day in the park that brought tons of cars out lining this street, packed with families and kids. “It’s the longest running festival in the state, 80 years....
Georgia has roughly 2,344 miles of coastline when considering all the barrier islands, outer islands, rivers, and other waterways. The elevation changes depending on where you are in coastal Georgia. Savannah, a famous city, is about 49 feet above sea level, while Tybee island’s maximum elevation is only ten feet.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Are you ready for some electrifying local music that will rock your world? Local band the Horan Brother’s Band has been rocking out together for the last 10 years. As individuals, all of the members have been musicians since they were kids! Though the band does not consist of biological family members, keyboardist Jeff Rigg, says that the Horan Brother’s Band “is like a band family” and that “it’s more than playing music, it’s a big family party! Everybody’s brothers not just us.”
Georgia, also known as the Peach State and the cradle of Coca-Cola, offers various opportunities for camping. Campsites by lakes, dense forests, mountain ranges, and the sunlit coastline, Georgia will astonish even the most demanding campers. There is no better way to explore all of its beauties than to hop...
The city was named after Charles Hines, a local senator. Hinesville, which was incorporated into a city in 1912 is one of the fastest-growing cities in the southeast United States. Places to Explore – Hinesville, Georgia. In southeast Georgia’s Liberty County, you will find the laid-back and friendly city...
The Georgia Municipal Association also recognizes the city as one of nine state live, work and play’ cities. The City of Statesboro is partnering with the Coastal Regional Commission to provide transit service for the citizens of Statesboro. Best Time To Travel. July, August and June are the hottest...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From the 60th Savannah High School Class reunion to the Union Mission Raising Hope event and the 10th Annual Savannah Firefighters Charity Golf Tournament our Bunny Ware was there!. There were quite a few celebrity sightings as well, like TV personality and celebrity chef, Paula...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Councilman David Spisso passed away, according to the City of Hardeeville. Spisso was the first elected to council in 2014 and later elected by his peers to serve as Mayor Pro Tem in 2016. Councilman Spisso was in the last months of his second term. They...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah hopes to fund programs and services to be provided under the Community Partner Program for the fiscal year 2023. The service aims to achieve the priorities outlined in the Community Partnership Program 2023 request for proposals and must benefit residents of Savannah.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With hot temperatures expected again this week, Memorial Health wants to remind parents and people who work outside to stay safe when you are out there for extended periods of time. Last week with the heat, Memorial Health had about 10 to 15 people come in...
SAINT CATHERINE’S ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Massive fires have been torching Saint Catherine’s Island located in Liberty County. According to the Liberty County Fire Chief, the fire first started 10-days ago from lightning. The chief says lightning has struck the island 157 times. He says the fires started...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road Tuesday afternoon. According to SPD, the male’s injuries are non-life threatening. This is an active investigation. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more information.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s been a scorching-hot week in the Savannah area this week, with highs topping 90 degrees and the heat index surpassing 100. While a daily dose of sun may feel good for the soul, SouthCoast Health cardiologist Dr. Roy Flood says spending too much time in the heat can be bad […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A sidewalk on Hutchinson Island was damaged over the weekend. Photos appear to show the sidewalk on the plaza — located between the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Hotel — caved in. Visit Savannah says city and county officials are on-site to assess the damage. “Further assessments will be made in […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday WTOC kicked off our Books to Kids backpack giveaway. The backpacks are stuffed with books collected during our Books to Kids drives. Often when we do these community projects, we have community partners. For Books to Kids, that partner was the Ken Nugent Law Firm....
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - All of Chatham County is still experiencing severe drought conditions. Right now this year is the 10th driest year we have on record. Now, the hot temperatures are causing problems with agriculture. In Effingham County it is a similar story to Chatham County – they...
Comments / 0