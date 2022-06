NEWPORT – A section of Hibbs Road south of Newport will close for one day in late June to upgrade a drainage pipe. Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department plan to close the road in both directions near Victory Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. They will replace a 24-inch pipe with a 42-inch pipe, which will improve drainage underneath the road. The existing pipe is showing signs of corrosion and reaching the end of its useful life.

NEWPORT, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO