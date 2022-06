WALL, S.D. (KEVN) - At around 8:45 P.M on June 20th the Wall Fire Department received a report that there was a fire at the Cactus Café and Lounge and upon arrival, the fire had escaped to the lower level and was coming out of the doors and windows. “It came out from underneath all the doors at the front of the café, the wind sucked underneath these awnings and started the awning on fire to the adjacent buildings,” said Wall Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief, Jim Kitterman.

WALL, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO