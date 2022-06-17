ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Paris police arrest report || June 17, 2022

By eExtra News
eparisextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police...

eparisextra.com

eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || June 21, 2022

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on June 20, 2022. Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of NE 20th St at 2:06 P.M. on June 20, 2022. One of the persons involved, 21-year-old Quantravious Kejuanta Gray, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Denton County, Texas charging him with assault of a family member with a previous conviction. Gray was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 20)

Last Friday afternoon at 3:08, police worked fraud in the 10-block of NW Loop 286. Someone had cashed three forged checks totaling nearly $13,000 on the business, and the incident is under investigation. Another victim reported to police that someone used her bank account to cash fake checks. Her bank...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Cumby Man Accused Of Deadly Conduct

County authorities reportedly arrested a Cumby accused of deadly conduct Tuesday morning. According to reports, the resident was reported for shooting a firearm through the side of his residence. The man was reported to have been firing at people who were not present. Authorities finally got the man into custody and transported him to jail, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reports.
CUMBY, TX
Paris, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Paris, TX
easttexasradio.com

Three Indicted For ATM Burglary

In September 2021, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit worked on a burglary of an ATM at the City National Bank in Yantis. Now all three suspects are indicted and charged with theft of over $300,000 of ATM, unauthorized motor vehicle use, and engaging in organized criminal activity. In addition, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Attorney General’s Task Force in Houston for locating the third suspect. They arrested him last Wednesday.
YANTIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || June 20, 2022

RICHARDS, JAYDEN TYREE – CCC/UNL CARRYING WEAPON. DAVIS, JOEL RAY – MTR-ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO R; MTR-POSS CS PG 1 <1G; MTR-FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL INST/MONEY/SE; MTR-FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL INST/MONEY/SE; MTR-FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL INST/MONEY/SE. GRAY, SANTAVIOUS DEONTRE – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G. DAVIS, JOEL RAY – MTR-ABANDON ENDANGER...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

One person critically injured McCurtain Co. DUI crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person was critically injured in a drunk driving crash in McCurtain County. the crash happened Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Old Broken Bow Highway and Belpine Loop, just west of Broken Bow. Troopers said a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 was heading west on the...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Man Guilty Of Cattle Theft In Wood County

Robert Ray Snow, 49 years old of Oklahoma, has pleaded guilty to stealing livestock in Wood County. Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association say he issued bad checks to the Winnsboro Livestock & Dairy Auction for multiple cattle purchases over six months. He was sentenced to 5 years deferred adjudication probation and must pay restitution of nearly $58,000 to the auction house plus court costs.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Sulphur Springs Man

The Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person. Jah Rajah (Rocky) Henry was last seen Tuesday at the Helm Lane Apartments, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and white polo with light-colored horizontal stripes. Mr. Henry is 41 years old, 5’ 07,” and weighs 120 pounds. Mr. Henry has had a previous traumatic injury and can have trouble articulating words. If you have any information on Mr. Henry, please contact the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTEN.com

Honeybees fly free after truck overturns in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — A big rig carrying hives of honeybees crashed in Hugo Tuesday morning. The truck flipped over trying to enter U.S. Highway 271, and when it did, a frenzy of honeybees scattered. “Hundreds of thousands... millions!” said beekeeper Sara Richmond. The sight of that many...
HUGO, OK
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Murder Suspects In Custody

Press Release From Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, Hopkins County Sheriff. This evening two investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Texas and a Texas Ranger traveled to St Louis, Missouri. They arrested the two suspects in the homicide that happened Monday evening. We can now identify the victim of...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing North Texas girl found

HONEY GROVE, Texas – UPDATE: 13-year-old Kionna Braxton has been found and is safe, according to the Honey Grove Police Department. An Amber Alert was issued for Braxton, who was last seen in the 1000 block of Elm Street in Honey Grove, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Braxton was described as […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
eparisextra.com

The Fifth District Court of Appeals has reversed the 2021 conviction of a Hunt County man

On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Colbie Glenn Crowned 2022 Hopkins County Dairy Festival Queen

The 2022 Hopkins County Dairy Festival culminated Saturday night with Colbie Glenn being crowned at the conclusion of the Queen Coronation Pageant. Glenn, daughter of Jason and Hayley Glenn, said winning the title of 2022 Hopkins County Dairy Festival seemed unbelievable. It’s something she’s wanted to be involved in since she first saw the pageant as a little girl. She said all of the girls who competed for the title did such a good job, she’d split the crown and give each a piece of it, if she could.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Rebecca Darlene Hobbs Fouse

A Celebration of Life for Rebecca Darlene Hobbs Fouse, age 58, of Commerce, Texas, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Penelope’s Coffee Co. in Mount Vernon, Texas, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Ms. Fouse passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs, Texas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
eparisextra.com

Margie Annie Pitcock Smith || Obituary

Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 22nd at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Margie Annie Pitcock Smith, 91, of Paris, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Medical City of Plano. Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 22nd at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with...
PARIS, TX

