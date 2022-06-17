Paris police arrest report || June 17, 2022

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on June 20, 2022. Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of NE 20th St at 2:06 P.M. on June 20, 2022. One of the persons involved, 21-year-old Quantravious Kejuanta Gray, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Denton County, Texas charging him with assault of a family member with a previous conviction. Gray was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Last Friday afternoon at 3:08, police worked fraud in the 10-block of NW Loop 286. Someone had cashed three forged checks totaling nearly $13,000 on the business, and the incident is under investigation. Another victim reported to police that someone used her bank account to cash fake checks. Her bank...
Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – An early morning vehicle pursuit concluded when the stolen car authorities were chasing crashed into trees. Three Arkansas residents were reported to have been taken into custody for further investigation, and the fourth occupant had to be extricated and was flown to an area hospital, according to sheriff’s reports.
County authorities reportedly arrested a Cumby accused of deadly conduct Tuesday morning. According to reports, the resident was reported for shooting a firearm through the side of his residence. The man was reported to have been firing at people who were not present. Authorities finally got the man into custody and transported him to jail, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reports.
In September 2021, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit worked on a burglary of an ATM at the City National Bank in Yantis. Now all three suspects are indicted and charged with theft of over $300,000 of ATM, unauthorized motor vehicle use, and engaging in organized criminal activity. In addition, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Attorney General’s Task Force in Houston for locating the third suspect. They arrested him last Wednesday.
Each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of June 13-19, 2022 included:. Jesse Weems, 52 years of age, of Winnsboro was arrested on June 13, 2022 for Burglary and Criminal Mischief. Raymond Murphy, 58 years of age, of Winnsboro was arrested...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person was critically injured in a drunk driving crash in McCurtain County. the crash happened Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Old Broken Bow Highway and Belpine Loop, just west of Broken Bow. Troopers said a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 was heading west on the...
Robert Ray Snow, 49 years old of Oklahoma, has pleaded guilty to stealing livestock in Wood County. Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association say he issued bad checks to the Winnsboro Livestock & Dairy Auction for multiple cattle purchases over six months. He was sentenced to 5 years deferred adjudication probation and must pay restitution of nearly $58,000 to the auction house plus court costs.
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to one count of theft of livestock in Wood County, a third-degree felony, according to a release. Robert Ray Snow, 49, signed a guilty plea for five years deferred adjudication probation, payment of court costs and $57,983.74 in restitution to Winnsboro Livestock & Dairy Auction. […]
As of Thursday morning, local authorities had yet to apprehend or identify a suspect in the June 15 Pilgrim Bank robbery, according to police. Sulphur Springs Police and Lake Country Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with video or information to call in tips. The bank robbery reportedly occurred during the...
The Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person. Jah Rajah (Rocky) Henry was last seen Tuesday at the Helm Lane Apartments, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and white polo with light-colored horizontal stripes. Mr. Henry is 41 years old, 5’ 07,” and weighs 120 pounds. Mr. Henry has had a previous traumatic injury and can have trouble articulating words. If you have any information on Mr. Henry, please contact the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — A big rig carrying hives of honeybees crashed in Hugo Tuesday morning. The truck flipped over trying to enter U.S. Highway 271, and when it did, a frenzy of honeybees scattered. “Hundreds of thousands... millions!” said beekeeper Sara Richmond. The sight of that many...
Press Release From Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, Hopkins County Sheriff. This evening two investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Texas and a Texas Ranger traveled to St Louis, Missouri. They arrested the two suspects in the homicide that happened Monday evening. We can now identify the victim of...
HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, Texas – UPDATE: 13-year-old Kionna Braxton has been found and is safe, according to the Honey Grove Police Department. An Amber Alert was issued for Braxton, who was last seen in the 1000 block of Elm Street in Honey Grove, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Braxton was described as […]
On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
The 2022 Hopkins County Dairy Festival culminated Saturday night with Colbie Glenn being crowned at the conclusion of the Queen Coronation Pageant. Glenn, daughter of Jason and Hayley Glenn, said winning the title of 2022 Hopkins County Dairy Festival seemed unbelievable. It’s something she’s wanted to be involved in since she first saw the pageant as a little girl. She said all of the girls who competed for the title did such a good job, she’d split the crown and give each a piece of it, if she could.
A Celebration of Life for Rebecca Darlene Hobbs Fouse, age 58, of Commerce, Texas, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Penelope’s Coffee Co. in Mount Vernon, Texas, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Ms. Fouse passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 22nd at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Margie Annie Pitcock Smith, 91, of Paris, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Medical City of Plano. Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 22nd at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with...
Comments / 0