Scheduled for completion in fall 2023, the property will be located near Apple's future campus in Cary. Aventon Cos. already has plans for its second community in the Raleigh metro area with a 293-unit multifamily development in the works. The company broke ground on Aventon Kit Creek in Cary, N.C., and is expecting to complete the community in fall 2023. Aventon is serving as the developer and general contractor for the project, but tapped Watts Leaf Architects to design the community, while Studio 5 Interiors Inc. handled the interior design.

CARY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO