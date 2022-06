ST. PAUL, Minn -- Strong opinions are coming in on all sides over what to do with billions of extra tax dollars residents paid into the state of Minnesota.On Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz said he wants to cut $2,000 checks for most Minnesota couples, and $1,000 to single Minnesotans. The governor made the new proposal while talking on WCCO's Sunday Morning show.Meanwhile, Republican Party members, including gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen, are calling it an election year gimmick. They blame Walz for the collapse last week of talks that could have lead to a deal to get some of that money...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO