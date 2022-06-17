ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New South Wales are dealt HUGE Origin blow with Jack Wighton to be ruled out of Game 2 after testing positive to Covid-19

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

New South Wales have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the second State of Origin with barnstorming centre Jack Wighton set to be ruled out of their must-win clash with COVID-19.

The Canberra playmaker will miss the Raiders' clash with Newcastle on Sunday after contracting the virus, which requires him to spend seven days in isolation.

'Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton has been ruled out of Sunday's match against the Knights due to COVID protocols,' the club announced late on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoBOC_0gEB24Yq00
Jack Wighton will miss the second State of Origin game after testing positive to Covid-19

'Wighton will follow COVID return to play protocols once his isolation is completed next week.'

Coach Brad Fittler is set to name his Blues line-up on Sunday with NSW needing victory in Perth next Sunday after Queensland clinched the series opener in Sydney.

Wighton was a certainty as the stand-out in their shock 16-10 loss.

They are set to depart Sydney for Perth on Monday to begin preparations and Wighton could possibly join the squad late in the week, however it would be a massive gamble if he would be up to playing Origin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOnRR_0gEB24Yq00
The Blues centre scored New South Wales' first try in the series opener on June 8 (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ay77s_0gEB24Yq00
Canberra have confirmed Wighton will not play against Newcastle on Sunday 

Wighton was shifted from his usual five-eighth role into the centres to cover the loss of injured stars Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic.

Mitchell has recovered from his hamstring injury but is yet to play a NRL game.

Penrith's Stephen Crichton is Wighton's likely replacement in the starting side.

