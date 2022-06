MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Harris Teeter said Monday that it is removing several gun-themed koozies from its stores after receiving customer complaints. Several customers took to Twitter Monday to complain to Harris Teeter about koozies that featured firearms. “Give me liberty, or give me death,” read one of the items which included a bald eagle clutching a gun.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 7 HOURS AGO