Peers vent fury at plans to add 'trigger warnings' to official records of House of Lords debates that feature 'potentially offensive language'

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Peers have vented fury at plans to add 'trigger warnings' to official records of debates.

House of Lords members lined up to slate the idea of adding alerts to Hansard transcripts when debates include 'potentially offensive language'.

The proposals were condemned as a 'clear breach of centuries of convention' on free speech at Westminster.

They were raised in the chamber last night, with calls for the House of Lords Inclusion and Diversity team to be reined in.

Peers have previously hit out at attempts to silence them after raising concerns in Parliament over housing transgender prisoners in women's jails, leading to them being contacted by a Westminster watchdog following complaints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVM0f_0gEB1t5V00
House of Lords members lined up to slate the idea of adding alerts to Hansard transcripts when debates include 'potentially offensive language' (file picture of Lords chamber)

This was despite them being covered by parliamentary privilege – a right dating back more than 300 years that allows them to freely express their views in the upper chamber.

Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Forsyth of Drumlean read out a notice that had been circulated regarding 'improvements to Hansard online'.

'Hansard enhancement work is scheduled for the end of this year and includes adding a feature to Lords Hansard and Commons Hansard online that alerts readers to potentially offensive language within the content. This comes from recommendations made by the House of Lords Inclusion and Diversity team.'

He expressed concern that such measures were being pushed without consultation, and urged Deputy Speaker Lord Gardiner of Kimble to look at the issue.

Lord Forsyth was supported by fellow Tory peer Lord Cormack, who said: 'Far too much is happening in this place without proper consultation.'

Labour former Cabinet minister Lord Reid of Cardowan said: 'Only a few months ago, it was brought to our attention that the way these things were being handled, as regards contributions by members, was in clear breach of the Bill of Rights and the conventions on freedom of speech for parliamentarians that had stood for several hundred years.'

He added: 'This is not a peripheral issue. It is the central issue of the role of parliamentarians and their right to speak as they see fit, provided that the chamber itself is content with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRfg4_0gEB1t5V00
Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Forsyth of Drumlean read out a notice that had been circulated regarding 'improvements to Hansard online'

'It cannot be right to have some sort of trigger point system – presumably based on artificial intelligence – setting up an alarm when something is said that is deemed not to be right by others outside this House. It is in clear breach of centuries of convention.'

Liberal Democrat Baroness Walmsley said: 'There needs to be total agreement about the level of offence that would contravene one of the points.

'Perhaps the House might decide to accept such a trigger point, or perhaps it might not.'

Lord Gardiner, who chairs the Lords Procedure and Privileges Committee, said he had heard about the plan but it had 'not been put to me formally'.

'I would look with very close scrutiny at any proposal which in any way interfered with your absolute, given rights to express opinions in this chamber,' he said.

He suggested the Services Committee had been asked about the idea 'and basically said no'.

